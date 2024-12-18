Free bacon rolls, farmers, tractors and where to find them

Farmers across the north-east will take part in a tractor rally tomorrow to show a united front against the so-called “family farm tax”.

They’ll leave the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, at 11am.

Their final stop will be on the Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves upset the UK-wide agriculture with her Autumn Budget.

It included controversial plans to slash valuable inheritance tax reliefs from April 2026.

London focus for major rallies

Big rallies have taken place in London in recent weeks to highlight farmers’ fury.

And Tory MPs gathered on College Green, Westminster, yesterday with a petition calling on minister’s to scrap their “farm tax” plans.

Tomorrow’s tractor run is organised by the north-east branch of the National Farmers’ Union Scotland (NFUS).

It will be led by Aberdeenshire farmers Scott Campbell, Russell Rennie, Paddy Donald and Kevin Gilbert.

‘Golden opportunity’

Mr Gilbert, of Womblehill, Kintore, is regional chairman for the NFUS.

He said: “This is a golden opportunity for the north east’s agricultural community to unite and show support in, what we describe as, the battle against the UK Government’s proposed budget changes.

“These proposals will affect the entire agricultural industry and rural communities.

“We are looking for support from key players in the supply chain, including machinery dealerships, contractors, livestock and grain processors, and merchants.”

Mr Gilbert extended his invitation to “absolutely everyone who depends on farmers spending their hard-earned cash”.

He added: “We very much hope you will take time out off farm on Thursday and join us to show politicians and the rural and urban population the Westminster government’s proposals, if enacted, will destroy the entire rural economy and our fantastic landscape.”

Farmers trying to protect their future

And echoing the call for as many people as possible to take part, Mr Campbell, of Kirkton of Kinellar, near Kintore, said: “This rally is open to all farmers and crofters.

“It is our chance to stand with and represent our region, as we continue creating awareness to the wider public for the future of farming.”

Mr Donald, of Newton, Keith Hall, near Inverurie, added: “As farmers, we also want to show our support for our local communities, which is why we have created a link-up to supply local food banks ahead of Christmas.”

Food bank donations welcome

A pop-up food bank will be set up outside Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre on the morning of the rally.

Donations of non-perishable food can also be made at tonight’s NFUS North East Carols in the Mart event at United Auctions’ livestock centre in Huntly.

All of the donations will be handed over to Trussell Trust Aberdeen North food bank.

What does the food bank need most?

Items in critical demand include:

Dry pasta

Tinned and dry rice products

UHT Milk

Tinned foods (fish, chopped tomatoes, vegetables, fruit etc)

Custard

Cereals

Mr Rennie, of Mains of Tillyangus, Clatt, said: “Contributions are very much appreciated and, we hope, will highlight our role as the growers and producers of food.”

What time will farmers gather at Thainstone?

Farmers are being asked to meet at Thainstone from 9:45am, before setting off at 11am.

Mr Campbell said: “We are all aware of the government changes and how this will affect the future of UK farming.

“We must be consistent in our fight and not allow the government to destroy those who look after the land, and keep rural communities and food security for Britain alive.”

Festive decorations should be kept to a bare minimum to “prevent our messaging to the public getting lost”, he added.

Free bacon rolls at Marshalls Farm Shop

NFUS is also reminding tractor operators it is illegal for children under 13 to sit in cabs.

Updates on the event can be found on the NFUS North East Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Marshalls Farm Shop, near Kintore, will be serving free bacon rolls at its drive-thru between 11and noon tomorrow.

On its Facebook page, it says this is to show support for “farmers up and down the country – the ones that produce the high-quality food on our tables day in, day out”.