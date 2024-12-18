Free bacon rolls, farmers, tractors and where to find them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Free bacon rolls, farmers, tractors and where to find them

North-east farmers will be out in force for a tractor rally from Thainstone to Aberdeen tomorrow.

By Keith Findlay
Conservative Party MPs with their petition calling on the UK Government to stop the "family farm tax".
Conservative Party MPs with their petition calling on the UK Government to stop the "family farm tax". Image: Lucy North/PA Wire

Farmers across the north-east will take part in a tractor rally tomorrow to show a united front against the so-called “family farm tax”.

They’ll leave the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, at 11am.

Their final stop will be on the Beach Esplanade in Aberdeen.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves upset the UK-wide agriculture with her Autumn Budget.

It included controversial plans to slash valuable inheritance tax reliefs from April 2026.

London focus for major rallies

Big rallies have taken place in London in recent weeks to highlight farmers’ fury.

And Tory MPs gathered on College Green, Westminster, yesterday with a petition calling on minister’s to scrap their “farm tax” plans.

Tomorrow’s tractor run is organised by the north-east branch of the National Farmers’ Union Scotland (NFUS).

It will be led by Aberdeenshire farmers Scott Campbell, Russell Rennie, Paddy Donald and Kevin Gilbert.

Scott Campbell at work on his Aberdeenshire farm.
Scott Campbell at work on his Aberdeenshire farm. Image: Elaine Campbell

‘Golden opportunity’

Mr Gilbert, of Womblehill, Kintore, is regional chairman for the NFUS.

He said: “This is a golden opportunity for the north east’s agricultural community to unite and show support in, what we describe as, the battle against the UK Government’s proposed budget changes.

“These proposals will affect the entire agricultural industry and rural communities.

“We are looking for support from key players in the supply chain, including machinery dealerships, contractors, livestock and grain processors, and merchants.”

This is a golden opportunity for the north east’s agricultural community to unite and show support.” Kevin Gilbert

Mr Gilbert extended his invitation to “absolutely everyone who depends on farmers spending their hard-earned cash”.

He added: “We very much hope you will take time out off farm on Thursday and join us to show politicians and the rural and urban population the Westminster government’s proposals, if enacted, will destroy the entire rural economy and our fantastic landscape.”

NFUS North East chairman Kevin Gilbert. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Farmers trying to protect their future

And echoing the call for as many people as possible to take part, Mr Campbell, of Kirkton of Kinellar, near Kintore, said: “This rally is open to all farmers and crofters.

“It is our chance to stand with and represent our region, as we continue creating awareness to the wider public for the future of farming.”

Mr Donald, of Newton, Keith Hall, near Inverurie, added: “As farmers, we also want to show our support for our local communities, which is why we have created a link-up to supply local food banks ahead of Christmas.”

Food bank donations welcome

A pop-up food bank will be set up outside Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre on the morning of the rally.

Donations of non-perishable food can also be made at tonight’s NFUS North East Carols in the Mart event at United Auctions’ livestock centre in Huntly.

All of the donations will be handed over to Trussell Trust Aberdeen North food bank.

What does the food bank need most?

Items in critical demand  include:

  • Dry pasta
  • Tinned and dry rice products
  • UHT Milk
  • Tinned foods (fish, chopped tomatoes, vegetables, fruit etc)
  • Custard
  • Cereals

Mr Rennie, of Mains of Tillyangus, Clatt, said: “Contributions are very much appreciated and, we hope, will highlight our role as the growers and producers of food.”

Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie
Tractors will set off from Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, at 11am. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What time will farmers gather at Thainstone?

Farmers are being asked to meet at Thainstone from 9:45am, before setting off at 11am.

Mr Campbell said: “We are all aware of the government changes and how this will affect the future of UK farming.

“We must be consistent in our fight and not allow the government to destroy those who look after the land, and keep rural communities and food security for Britain alive.”

Festive decorations should be kept to a bare minimum to “prevent our messaging to the public getting lost”, he added.

NFUS North East members at a recent farmers' rally in Edinburgh.
NFUS North East members – and some of their children – at a recent farmers’ rally in Edinburgh. That event was aimed at getting a good deal out of the Scottish budget. Image: Keith Findlay/DC Thomson

Free bacon rolls at Marshalls Farm Shop

NFUS is also reminding tractor operators it is illegal for children under 13 to sit in cabs.

Updates on the event can be found on the NFUS North East Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Marshalls Farm Shop, near Kintore, will be serving free bacon rolls at its drive-thru between 11and noon tomorrow.

On its Facebook page, it says this is to show support for “farmers up and down the country – the ones that produce the high-quality food on our tables day in, day out”.

Conversation