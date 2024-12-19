Buoyant festive season demand for Kevin the Carrot’s north-east chums

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Buoyant festive season demand for Kevin the Carrot’s north-east chums

And parsnips supplied by Turriff-based Benzies will be on most our Christmas dinner plates too.

By Keith Findlay
Aldi's Kevin the Carrot next to signs for Edinburgh and Lapland.
Aldi's Kevin the Carrot would get to Lapland and back twice if he put all his north-east pals end to end. Image: DCT Media

Business is booming for Aberdeenshire root vegetable supplier Benzies in the run-up to Christmas.

Its carrots and parsnips will take pride of place on many of our dinner plates on Christmas Day.

Supermarkets supplied by Turriff-based Benzies include Aldi, whose 109 stores in Scotland are expected to sell nearly 6,000 tons of its carrots and parsnips this month.

Aldi selling enough Benzies’ carrots and parsnips to go from Scotland to Lapland and back, twice

Renowned for its association with root vegetables, thanks to mascot Kevin the Carrot, the discount retailer anticipates customers in Scotland will have purchased almost six million bags of carrots and more than two million bags of parsnips before 2024 is out.

Laid end-to-end, the festive favourites would cover a distance equal to two return trips by road from Aldi Scotland’s headquarters in Bathgate, near Edinburgh, to Lapland.

Benzies supplies Asda supermarkets too

Benzies is also the sole supplier of carrots to Asda supermarkets in Scotland.

And it started supplying its locally grown parsnips to all 62 Scottish Asda stores at the end of August.

The fourth generation business produces 20,000 to 30,000 tons of Scottish carrots and 2,200 tons of Scottish parsnips every year.

It is owned by managing director Philip Benzie, along with his wife, Hazel, and stepson, Charles Duguid.

Philip Benzie, left, and Charles Duguid.
Philip Benzie, left, and Charles Duguid. Image: Aldi

The firm employs about 100 people, growing and packaging root vegetables.

Mr Benzie said he and his team were being kept busy this month, supplying supermarkets throughout Scotland.

He added: “It’s always great to hear demand for our products continues to soar.”

Roasted carrots and parsnips
Roasted carrots and parsnips are a festive season favourite. Image: Shutterstock

Aldi ‘proud to support local suppliers’

Aldi Scotland group buying director Graham Nicolson said: “We’re proud to support local suppliers and bring the very best of Scottish produce to our loyal customers year-round.

“As another Christmas fast approaches, it is a testament to these relationships that we can offer premium quality produce, such as our staple root vegetables from Benzies.”

Graham Nicolson, of Aldi Scotland
Graham Nicolson, of Aldi Scotland. Image:: Big Partnership

Benzies has worked with Aldi in Scotland since 2015.

The retailer has a dedicated Scottish buying department, working with more than 90 suppliers north of the border,

It stocks around 450 Scottish products – putting it ahead of its rivals among supermarkets in this country, according to all three NFU Scotland Shelfwatch surveys.

