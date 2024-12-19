Skye Camanachd’s new stand in memory of club stalwart edges closer to completion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Sport Shinty

Skye Camanachd’s new stand in memory of club stalwart edges closer to completion

The new stand is being built in memory of Donnie Martin.

By Alasdair Bruce
Skye stalwart Donnie Martin taking the role of goal judge in a match with Glenurquhart.
Skye stalwart Donnie Martin taking the role of goal judge in a match with Glenurquhart.

Construction is almost complete as Skye Camanachd move closer to unveiling a stand at their Pairc nan Laoch home in memory of one of the club’s most prominent figures, Donnie Martin.

Donnie Martin died following a road accident in 2022 and Skye started an ambitious fundraising campaign earlier this year to raise the near £100,000 required to erect a 100-seater stand including the associated lighting and access.

This target has now been reached and with building works at the final stages, the new stand will be in use ahead of the start of the new shinty season.

The seated area will be known as The Donnie Martin Stand, and is a heartfelt tribute to Donnie Martin, a cornerstone of the club’s history, whose extraordinary contributions over 50 years – as a player, coach, groundsman, chairman and chieftain – helped shape the club into what it is today.

Donnie’s daughter Kim Millar said: “After the Clubhouse was built and paid for, Dad always spoke of his ambition to have a stand erected at Pairc nan Laoch where supporters could shelter and watch the games in some comfort. He wasn’t able to do it himself, so this has been about making his dream a reality.

“We have a small committee working on this and have had fantastic support from the club, the whole community and the various funding groups and it will be quite emotional to see the stand complete and in use for the first time.”

Skye Camanachd Chairman Thomas Wilson added: “Donnie was such a huge figure at Skye Camanachd, and I can’t begin to list all the many roles he fulfilled at the club since the early 1970s, so we are all proud to have this stand in his memory.

“It’s also a monumental milestone for the club as the stand compliments our excellent clubhouse facility and a terrific playing surface. The facility is used by all age groups most days of the week, right through from primary age boys and girls through the under-14 and under-17 youth ranks to the men and women’s second teams and senior sides, so the stand is a superb addition.

“The new stand also reinforces Pairc nan Laoch’s status as an ideal venue for any of shinty’s cup finals.

“This is a defining moment for the club, and we can’t wait to see the Donnie Martin Stand up and running, celebrating both Donnie’s legacy and the future of our club.

“I’d like to add a huge thank you to everyone who has played a part in this project, whether through donations, time, or effort. Your incredible support has brought this project to this exciting stage, and we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Donnie Martin
Donnie Martin was a prominent figure at Skye Camanachd. Image: Skye Camanachd.

Happy memories

Camanachd Association President Burton Morrison commented: “I have many happy memories of both playing against Donnie and having long chats with him whenever we met up, invariably at a shinty match somewhere.

“He was well-known in shinty circles, popular, and had an infectious personality. He was always good company.

“It’s wonderful that Skye are recognising Donnie’s huge contribution to shinty whether as a good player, a volunteer, or on the international front when managing the Scotland under-21s.

“It’s only right that Skye and the wider game of shinty commemorate Donnie and the Donnie Martin Stand is the best way to do so as there are wider benefits to the club’s infrastructure.

“There are many boys and girls, men and women playing shinty on Skye so it’s important that facilities are improved wherever possible to keep pace with the action on the field so that spectators can enjoy shinty in comfort.

“The Donnie Martin Stand is a fitting tribute and I’m looking forward to coming up to Skye to see it in use.”

Meanwhile, Newtonmore were unable to appoint a first team manager at their recent annual general meeting so the matter will go forward to an emergency general meeting on Friday, December 27.

Conversation