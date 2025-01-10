Where could the soon-to-be-homeless St Giles businesses relocate to remain in Elgin?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where could the soon-to-be-homeless St Giles businesses relocate to remain in Elgin?

A closer look at some of the vacant Elgin units as businesses hunt for new homes.

By Sean McAngus
Poundland's former temporary home at Thunderton Place is one of the available properties.
As the dust settles on the St Giles Centre closure, the next focus will be to find new venues for those businesses about to become homeless.

The news has certainly rocked the town centre.

Many stores like Subway are already on the hunt for new premises to stay in the town.

Some commentators have described the closure as an opportunity for some of the businesses to fill the empty units.

Using the P&J’s empty units tracker and previous stories, we have taken a look at potential new homes for those in need.

So, where could the St Giles’s 13 displaced businesses find a new place to trade?

Our front page about the news of St Giles set to close.

Poundland’s temporary Elgin home

Unit two is available as Poundland moved out last month into their permanent High Street home.

Last month, Poundland moved out of unit two at Thunderton Place and into their permanent home on the High Street.

Shepherd Commercial is advertising the vacant ground floor retail unit for an annual rent of £45,000 exclusive of VAT.

The owners may even consider selling the unit in the building shared with TK Maxx for offers over £450,000.

Inside in the unit when it was home to Poundland.

TUI building

TUI Elgin.

In December, the TUI store closed down.

Since then, the building at 107-109 High Street has been vacant.

It is unclear what the future holds for the building. The property isn’t up for sale or rent at the moment.

High Street spot

The High Street spot.

Former offices at 30-32 High Street are empty.

The three storey traditional sandstone and slate roofed property has the potential to be used for offices, retail or conversion to residential.

Moray Council are advertising the property for sale for a reasonable offer or to rent for £11,500 per annum exclusive of VAT if applicable with certain terms.

According to the council website, the property is under offer.

Another High Street location

Offices on High Street.

Another property the local authority is advertising for sale or lease is offices at 21-23A High Street.

The Grade B Listed three-storey property is at the east end of Elgin High Street.

Offers over £85,000 are invited to purchase the property.

Meanwhile, offers over £12,700 per year to lease the property.

Potential uses for the building could include offices, retail or conversion to residential.

Elgin Retail Park

Exterior of Fiona Elcock Centre in Elgin.
The Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre in Elgin.

In May, the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre closed down. A new Moray Vaccination Centre opening up on Southfield Drive.

Since then, the unit at Elgin Retail Park has been empty.

Carpetright

The former Carpetright store.

Last summer, the Carpetright store at Elgin’s Springfield Retail Park close down following the company’s collapse.

It is unclear if this unit previously home to the carpet giants will be available.

With some of the firm’s items still in the store and work might be still ongoing with administrators.

Elgin Retail Park

There are two empty units at Elgin Retail Park between Pure Gym and Edgar Road.

Last year, Aldi announced they wanted to move from the Elgin town centre to a new store at the retail park.

They want to build a small extension on the rear of the vacant units.

However, they are yet to submit a planning application.

Artist impression of new Elgin Aldi.
What the new Elgin Aldi supermarket could look like on Edgar Road.. Image: Aldi

Former gym

The unit pictured when it was home to the Anytime Fitness gym.

Since the sudden closure of Anytime Fitness in 2021, unit 4 at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road has lain empty.

Last April, Poundstretcher had a building warrant approved to transform the former gym into a new store.

The makeover of the unit was estimated to cost around £100,000.

However, since then there appears to have been no work carried out on the unit. Poundstretcher hasn’t given much away in recent times.

Vacant High Street cafe

Vacant Elgin High Street property.

The unit at 55 High Street was previously used as a spiritual cafe.

FB Burnett is advertising the town centre property for an annual rent in the region of £12,000 plus VAT.

Since 2023, the unit has been empty.

It has been a cafe and a bistro in the past.

