Where could the soon-to-be-homeless St Giles businesses relocate to remain in Elgin?

As the dust settles on the St Giles Centre closure, the next focus will be to find new venues for those businesses about to become homeless.

The news has certainly rocked the town centre.

Many stores like Subway are already on the hunt for new premises to stay in the town.

Some commentators have described the closure as an opportunity for some of the businesses to fill the empty units.

Using the P&J’s empty units tracker and previous stories, we have taken a look at potential new homes for those in need.

So, where could the St Giles’s 13 displaced businesses find a new place to trade?

Poundland’s temporary Elgin home

Last month, Poundland moved out of unit two at Thunderton Place and into their permanent home on the High Street.

Shepherd Commercial is advertising the vacant ground floor retail unit for an annual rent of £45,000 exclusive of VAT.

The owners may even consider selling the unit in the building shared with TK Maxx for offers over £450,000.

TUI building

In December, the TUI store closed down.

Since then, the building at 107-109 High Street has been vacant.

It is unclear what the future holds for the building. The property isn’t up for sale or rent at the moment.

High Street spot

Former offices at 30-32 High Street are empty.

The three storey traditional sandstone and slate roofed property has the potential to be used for offices, retail or conversion to residential.

Moray Council are advertising the property for sale for a reasonable offer or to rent for £11,500 per annum exclusive of VAT if applicable with certain terms.

According to the council website, the property is under offer.

Another High Street location

Another property the local authority is advertising for sale or lease is offices at 21-23A High Street.

The Grade B Listed three-storey property is at the east end of Elgin High Street.

Offers over £85,000 are invited to purchase the property.

Meanwhile, offers over £12,700 per year to lease the property.

Potential uses for the building could include offices, retail or conversion to residential.

Elgin Retail Park

In May, the Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre closed down. A new Moray Vaccination Centre opening up on Southfield Drive.

Since then, the unit at Elgin Retail Park has been empty.

Carpetright

Last summer, the Carpetright store at Elgin’s Springfield Retail Park close down following the company’s collapse.

It is unclear if this unit previously home to the carpet giants will be available.

With some of the firm’s items still in the store and work might be still ongoing with administrators.

Elgin Retail Park

There are two empty units at Elgin Retail Park between Pure Gym and Edgar Road.

Last year, Aldi announced they wanted to move from the Elgin town centre to a new store at the retail park.

They want to build a small extension on the rear of the vacant units.

However, they are yet to submit a planning application.

Former gym

Since the sudden closure of Anytime Fitness in 2021, unit 4 at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road has lain empty.

Last April, Poundstretcher had a building warrant approved to transform the former gym into a new store.

The makeover of the unit was estimated to cost around £100,000.

However, since then there appears to have been no work carried out on the unit. Poundstretcher hasn’t given much away in recent times.

Vacant High Street cafe

The unit at 55 High Street was previously used as a spiritual cafe.

FB Burnett is advertising the town centre property for an annual rent in the region of £12,000 plus VAT.

Since 2023, the unit has been empty.

It has been a cafe and a bistro in the past.

Read more about St Giles: