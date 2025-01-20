Farmers hear from budding presidents at Aberdeenshire hustings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmers hear from budding presidents at Aberdeenshire hustings

Candidates from north and north-east go head-to-head.

By Keith Findlay
NFUS presidential hopefuls Alasdair Macnab and Andrew Connon at the hustings event at Lochter.
The race for the White House is over, with Donald Trump nailing a second stint in power, but it’s still all to play for in the battle to become president of the National Farmers’ Union Scotland (NFUS).

And the two candidates, Andrew Connon and Alasdair Macnab, are on the road campaigning for votes.

The duo are joined by three hopefuls for the two vice-president roles up for grabs.

Oldmeldrum showdown

Michael Davis, Duncan MacAlister and Robert Neil are each setting out their stall to woo union members in that particular contest.

About 100 people turned up at Lochter Activity Centre, near Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, to hear what they all had to say.

Andrew farms near Ellon so was more or less on home soil.

His family turned up in the middle of his presentation just to add to the pressure.

Aberdeenshire farmer sets out his stall

He told the audience he is adept at “opening doors and building relationships”.

And if he takes over the president’s role from Martin Kennedy in February he will make sure the union “keeps up the pressure” on the UK Government over its controversial inheritance tax plans.”

He ended his opening speech by saying he would be “grateful” for north-east support.

Alistair promises ‘clarity of direction’

Alasdair, who farms at Kildun, Dingwall, said he wanted to help give the industry “clarity of direction”.

“My motto is ‘first find the facts'”, he said, adding this will help the union come up with the right strategy for negotiating its position in upcoming battles on the taxation front.

Helping to get the message out about “what we are and who we are” must also be a priority for farmers across Scotland, he said.

Of the three would-be vice-presidents, Michael was also on his home patch.

Mike Davis.
He is a former policeman and farms in the Insch and Oldmeldrum areas.

Duncan has a 2,000-acre mixed arable and livestock farm on the Kintyre peninsula.

And Robert, the current chairman of AgriScot, is a tenant farmer on Lothian Estate in the Scottish Borders.

The Aberdeenshire hustings audience.
Questions from the floor to all five candidates covered topics ranging from the inheritance tax changes to green energy, skills and future funding arrangements.

Lochter was the sixth stop on the route of a punishing schedule which sees them visiting 10 locations around Scotland.

Duncan Macalister
The tour continues next week with hustings events taking place in Lauder in the Scottish Borders on Monday, Shetland on Tuesday and, finally, Orkney on Wednesday.

The new presidential trio will be chosen at the union’s annual meeting in Glasgow on February 7.

