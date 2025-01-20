Denis Law charity chief will ‘work hard to make his vision a reality’ after loss of Aberdeen footballing great

The CEO of the Denis Law Legacy Trust has promised the work of the Aberdeen charity will continue despite the loss of the “inspirational” footballer.

Mark Williams says he has been left “devastated” by news of the former Manchester United striker’s passing aged 84.

The trust was set up in 2011 and organises thousands of free activities across the city to help children form healthier and safer communities.

It was the driving force behind the founding of the Cruyff Court Denis Law facility, a football and basketball court on Catherine Street.

Mark, 34, says Law would be “immensely proud” of the work done to improve the lives of people in his home city.

He says the trust will continue to work “in the way that Denis would have done”.

He told The Press and Journal: “It’s very early days, and we are still shocked about it.

“Right now we are just focusing on supporting the family and the family are supporting us.

“But we are always making plans for the future. Denis’s family are still very much involved with that.

“The projects that Denis has signed off on, the whole team will be working hard to make sure those are a reality.

“Then we have to build on that, the way he would have done – you could say the work of the legacy trust really does start now.”

Mark continued: “He was so proud that his name was being used to make a difference.

“He was a big part of the charity and he was a big part of everything that we did.

“He wanted to see young people in this city inspired, and he thought that’s what they need nowadays.

“Denis was absolutely thrilled that’s what was happening under his name.

“When he was given updates on projects, he would just put his hands out wide and he’d say, ‘How wonderful’

“He was so thrilled that his name was making a difference to kids in the city that he loved.”

Denis Law an ‘inspiration and role model’ to trust chief

Mark got to know the player known as “the Lawman” personally – and described him as a “proper people person”.

He said: “I spent 10 great years with Denis – personally, he was an inspiration to me and a role model.

“He was also one of the sharpest-witted men I have ever met in my life.

“There was always a one-liner or a joke which would put a smile on someone’s face.

“He would always have something positive to say as well – it was never doom and gloom with him.

“He was a very proactive man as well which is an attitude we try to base the charity on as well, and feeds all the way from Denis down to the volunteers.

“I spent a lot of time with him out walking mostly and people would always be trying to meet him – but he loved people.

“He would always have time for a photo, or to tell a football story, and I think that says a lot about him.

“Maybe with more modern footballers that isn’t always the case – but with Denis, always.”

