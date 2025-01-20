Denis Law charity chief will ‘work hard to make his vision a reality’ after loss of Aberdeen footballing great

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Denis Law charity chief will ‘work hard to make his vision a reality’ after loss of Aberdeen footballing great

Mark Williams of the Denis Law Legacy Trust has vowed to continue the work "that Denis would have done".

By Graham Fleming
Denis Law and trust CEO Williams. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The CEO of the Denis Law Legacy Trust has promised the work of the Aberdeen charity will continue despite the loss of the “inspirational” footballer.

Mark Williams says he has been left “devastated” by news of the former Manchester United striker’s passing aged 84.

The trust was set up in 2011 and organises thousands of free activities across the city to help children form healthier and safer communities.

It was the driving force behind the founding of the Cruyff Court Denis Law facility, a football and basketball court on Catherine Street.

Mark, 34, says Law would be “immensely proud” of the work done to improve the lives of people in his home city.

Mark at the Denis Law statue on Marischal Square. Image: DC Thomson

He says the trust will continue to work “in the way that Denis would have done”.

He told The Press and Journal: “It’s very early days, and we are still shocked about it.

“Right now we are just focusing on supporting the family and the family are supporting us.

“But we are always making plans for the future. Denis’s family are still very much involved with that.

“The projects that Denis has signed off on, the whole team will be working hard to make sure those are a reality.

“Then we have to build on that, the way he would have done  – you could say the work of the legacy trust really does start now.”

Law opening the Cruyff Court. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mark continued: “He was so proud that his name was being used to make a difference.

“He was a big part of the charity and he was a big part of everything that we did.

“He wanted to see young people in this city inspired, and he thought that’s what they need nowadays.

“Denis was absolutely thrilled that’s what was happening under his name.

“When he was given updates on projects, he would just put his hands out wide and he’d say, ‘How wonderful’

“He was so thrilled that his name was making a difference to kids in the city that he loved.”

Denis Law an ‘inspiration and role model’ to trust chief

Mark got to know the player known as “the Lawman” personally – and described him as a “proper people person”.

He said: “I spent 10 great years with Denis – personally, he was an inspiration to me and a role model.

“He was also one of the sharpest-witted men I have ever met in my life.

“There was always a one-liner or a joke which would put a smile on someone’s face.

“He would always have something positive to say as well – it was never doom and gloom with him.

Denis Law's death is being mourned across Aberdeen, seven years after a parade down Union Street in his honour.
“He was a very proactive man as well which is an attitude we try to base the charity on as well, and feeds all the way from Denis down to the volunteers.

“I spent a lot of time with him out walking mostly and people would always be trying to meet him – but he loved people.

“He would always have time for a photo, or to tell a football story, and I think that says a lot about him.

“Maybe with more modern footballers that isn’t always the case – but with Denis, always.”

