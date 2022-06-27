Brett Jackson ‘hugely proud’ of Granite PR and its transition journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brett Jackson ‘hugely proud’ of Granite PR and its transition journey

By Keith Findlay
June 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 27, 2022, 11:49 am
Brett Jackson, Granite PR.
Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Brett Jackson, founder and managing director of Aberdeenshire public relations and events firm Granite PR.

How and why did you start in business?

Granite PR was founded in February 2008 to allow me to combine the things I enjoy the most and focus my time on where I can give maximum added value to clients, namely PR, events, networking and facilitation at all levels from local to international.

I was recovering from a broken leg after a fall and faced a six-month recovery period, but I had a laptop and thinking time. These were the catalysts I needed to get things going.

How did you get to where you are today?

At school and university I was a science lover and my undergraduate degree was in industrial chemistry.

But a part-time student job in the music and media departments of John Menzies (when it was a high street retailer) followed by a trainee manager’s role inspired me to pursue a postgraduate in management and marketing.

I was fired by the buzz of business and opportunity to meet lots of people, combined with the excitement of entrepreneurship and the associated strategic, calculated risks and rewards.

I then worked with fabulous companies such as Aberdeen Cable/Atlantic Telecom, The Press and Journal and Evening Express before the newspapers’ then parent, Northcliffe, offered me a move to south-west England.

Another role saw me return north to the Jacksons’ ancestral home of Glasgow. I am a proud Aberdonian, but my father was Govan-born and bred, and came to Aberdeen aged 13.  So, Glasgow it was for me until 2007 when I came home to set up Granite PR.

Who helped you?

So many people – family, team, numerous wise mentors, clients, associates, suppliers, former colleagues, the list goes on. I am a great believer that people will help if you have done all you can to help them.

It’s important not to just focus on what we need but also on who we are with, and how we can help each other. Things go well when everyone pulls in the same direction.

I’ve also enjoyed the support of the Federation of Small Businesses, along with the benefits provided and its ongoing support with our expos.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

A wise and long living entrepreneur used to tell me always to leave something for the next person. None of us should expect to have all of a client’s budget so it’s important their expenditure is never taken for granted.

What is your biggest mistake?

I sometimes repeat myself but we have an experienced team of associates, who are usually very quick to understand what I am trying to achieve and don’t need asked multiple times. I’m passionate and enthusiastic, but it’s important that I don’t just talk but also listen.

What is your greatest achievement?

I am hugely proud to have created and grown my own company which continues to thrive 14 years on, despite challenges. A significant achievement has been the ability to transition into energy, digital and international markets, creating a well-known, stand-alone unique event brand.

Our Gateway series linking the north-east to places such as Houston, Norway, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Guyana and Perth, Australia, allows us to span continents, adding value and reach, while meeting wonderful people and sharing opportunities around the globe.

Our Expo SME (small and medium-sized) showcase series has become well-known and celebrates its 10th anniversary on Thursday.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

I’d lower tax to give extra relief and money in the economy.  And I would like to see more done to build a supply chain for renewable energies in the UK.

There needs to be a better understanding that energy transition is just that – it’s a journey we are all working towards but it is, nevertheless, a journey. Oil and gas will be part of that mix for many years to come, partly helping to fund a growing renewable offering.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I would like to see further growth in our international Gateway series as well as recovery in our traditional PR offering in some of the sectors which were hardest hit by the pandemic, particularly hospitality and travel.

I aim to expand my horizons by attending some key global events for the first time, such as US Offshore Wind in Boston or AOG Energy in Perth, Australia, while I also look forward to the return of some larger scale conferences – such as ONS in Stavanger, Norway.

And I’ve always wanted to take a world cruise – part work, part leisure – to see as many places as possible, while meeting new people along the way.

Brett Jackson is a keen traveller and would love to go on a world cruise.
What do you do to relax?

Walk, swim, meet friends, family and travel.  I am fond of Spain, Florida and the UAE in the winter, and Scotland of other parts of the UK and Europe during the summer.

I’m also involved in charity and third sector work which allows me to learn, meet new people and try to help them by leveraging our contacts, connections and ideas.

What are you currently reading, listening to, or glued to on TV?

I prefer to escape into box sets, particularly drama and comedy, between the 1960s and 80s. I listen to Classic FM a lot and in the car it’s 1980s galore.  I have a very varied taste in music, probably from six years in the music department at John Menzies.

What do you waste your money on?

Barista coffees. I also probably spend a bit too much in M&S and on travel.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

I put on the radio and kettle. It has to be extra strong English breakfast tea and orange juice first thing to make it easier to focus and get going.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a BMW M4 Sport and, to be honest, I’m delighted with it.

