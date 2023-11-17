You might be surprised at what The Ord Group can offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
You might be surprised at what The Ord Group can offer

From the world’s largest boom lift to a single shelf, The Ord Group has it covered.

In partnership with The Ord Group
Ord Group truck in highland setting

With depots covering the whole of Scotland, The Ord Group has been providing a wide range of machinery, equipment and temporary accommodation units to industries including the construction and energy sectors since 1994.

With a hire inventory of over 4500 products, there is no limit as to what The Ord Group can assist with. From construction to events, no job is too big or too small.

When it comes to container and plant hire, The Ord Group has a long-standing reputation as a one-stop shop for supplying a full site set-up. Office, toilets, generators, cables, Heras fencing, fuel, access platform hire, forklift hire and more – The Ord Group will supply it all, and the professional installation teams will get everything in place for you and ready to go.

Despite being well-known for container and plant hire in the construction and industrial sectors, The Ord Group can help with all kinds of other projects.

Lots to offer for events and more

Hosting an event and require some portable toilets? There’s 500 of them for hire. Looking for some extra space in your warehouse or garage? The industrial racking available to hire or buy might just be the answer.

unites and toilets set up in a field from the ord group
The Ord Group can help with everything from site set-up to events.

With the nights drawing in, lighting towers can be indispensable to give light both indoors and out.

There is also over 12 types of container storage to choose from, so The Ord Group have you covered when it comes to storage solutions too.

Car washing and bungee jumping

In fact, as part of their ongoing charity support The Ord Group donate a storage container to Cash for Kids North Scotland each year to give extra space at the charity’s Christmas HQ when they need it most.

The company also sponsored the Highland Hospice’s Bungee and Catapult fundraiser that took place this September on the shores of Loch Ness, supplying the crane from which brave participants launched themselves from!

And when Beauly Shinty Club undertook a fundraising car wash to raise money for Cash for Kids North Scotland, The Ord Group was on hand with the water tanks that made the event possible.

Flying high with delivery all over Scotland

When The Ord Group says no job is too big or small, it means it. From individual shelving to offering one of the largest telescopic boom lifts in the world, the company is rightfully proud of the range of services it offers – and the lengths it will go to in order to provide them.

helicopter delivery by the ord group
The Ord Group delivered a welfare unit to an island location via helicopter.

Earlier this year, welfare units were delivered to a customer located on an island via helicopter. However, more often the deliveries are made my truck, and the truck drivers are making quite a name for themselves on the company’s Facebook page.

While out and about making deliveries throughout Scotland and the Highlands, the drivers will flex their creative muscles to photograph their trucks in the most scenic of locations. From mountains to sea, they cover pretty much every corner of the country and have even captured the northern lights in their images.

But rest assured, photography skills aside, the experienced and professional team at The Ord Group is perfectly placed to advise, deliver and install the kit you need, when you need it.

If you are planning an event or are looking for advice and information on site set up and plant hire, talk to The Ord Group.

