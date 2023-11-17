You might be surprised at what The Ord Group can offer

With depots covering the whole of Scotland, The Ord Group has been providing a wide range of machinery, equipment and temporary accommodation units to industries including the construction and energy sectors since 1994.

With a hire inventory of over 4500 products, there is no limit as to what The Ord Group can assist with. From construction to events, no job is too big or too small.

When it comes to container and plant hire, The Ord Group has a long-standing reputation as a one-stop shop for supplying a full site set-up. Office, toilets, generators, cables, Heras fencing, fuel, access platform hire, forklift hire and more – The Ord Group will supply it all, and the professional installation teams will get everything in place for you and ready to go.

Despite being well-known for container and plant hire in the construction and industrial sectors, The Ord Group can help with all kinds of other projects.

Lots to offer for events and more

Hosting an event and require some portable toilets? There’s 500 of them for hire. Looking for some extra space in your warehouse or garage? The industrial racking available to hire or buy might just be the answer.

With the nights drawing in, lighting towers can be indispensable to give light both indoors and out.

There is also over 12 types of container storage to choose from, so The Ord Group have you covered when it comes to storage solutions too.

Car washing and bungee jumping

In fact, as part of their ongoing charity support The Ord Group donate a storage container to Cash for Kids North Scotland each year to give extra space at the charity’s Christmas HQ when they need it most.

The company also sponsored the Highland Hospice’s Bungee and Catapult fundraiser that took place this September on the shores of Loch Ness, supplying the crane from which brave participants launched themselves from!

And when Beauly Shinty Club undertook a fundraising car wash to raise money for Cash for Kids North Scotland, The Ord Group was on hand with the water tanks that made the event possible.

Flying high with delivery all over Scotland

When The Ord Group says no job is too big or small, it means it. From individual shelving to offering one of the largest telescopic boom lifts in the world, the company is rightfully proud of the range of services it offers – and the lengths it will go to in order to provide them.

Earlier this year, welfare units were delivered to a customer located on an island via helicopter. However, more often the deliveries are made my truck, and the truck drivers are making quite a name for themselves on the company’s Facebook page.

While out and about making deliveries throughout Scotland and the Highlands, the drivers will flex their creative muscles to photograph their trucks in the most scenic of locations. From mountains to sea, they cover pretty much every corner of the country and have even captured the northern lights in their images.

But rest assured, photography skills aside, the experienced and professional team at The Ord Group is perfectly placed to advise, deliver and install the kit you need, when you need it.

If you are planning an event or are looking for advice and information on site set up and plant hire, talk to The Ord Group.