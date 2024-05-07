Academy Street: Inverness’ Crown residents welcome study on how traffic could impact their area

A move to test the impact of a controversial plan for Academy Street in Inverness on the Crown area of the city has been welcomed.

Highland Council wants to cut congestion in the city centre and make it more welcoming for walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users.

The plans include banning through traffic in Academy Street.

It has led to fears of more cars being diverted into other parts of the city like Crown.

Crown traffic to be analysed

Last week the council published a report by consultants WSP on the potential traffic and economic impacts.

It showed Harbour Road and Millburn roundabouts could come under more pressure.

A separate analysis will be done in Crown to identify potential hotspots, including near the primary school.

Crown residents and Inverness bicycle mayor Emily Williams said: “I am really pleased to see that the council has commissioned WSP to do a detailed assessment of traffic in the Crown area.

“I look forward to seeing the results of this.

“Access to the school is already tricky, with narrow pavements on the approach and no effective access for pupils who wish to cycle.”

Community charity Crown Connects surveyed people who live in the area and the city centre.

Among the 82 people who responded, more than 70% of Crown residents were positive or very positive about the Academy Street measures if traffic decreases in their area.

Around 60% were positive or very positive if traffic stays the same.

But more than 70% were negative or very negative towards the plans if they increase traffic in Crown.

Many people backed the aim to make the city centre more welcoming for pedestrians, cyclists, and wheelchair users.

This includes support for reducing traffic, improving air quality and creating a European-style café culture.

Fears about more congestion

But there were concerns about the potential displacement of traffic into the predominantly residential Crown area.

Respondents were worried about increased congestion, safety risks for children, deteriorating air quality and the impact on quality of life.

Ms Williams said many people want measures like speed bumps and more regular enforcement of the 20mph speed limit in the area.

“Many of the responses called for safer routes for pedestrians and cyclists to the school.

“And there were suggestions such as creating one way systems and modal filters to manage traffic flow and reduce rat-running on residential streets.”

Several responses criticised the planning and presentation of the project.

Mixed opinions were expressed about the impact on local businesses.

Some people feared reduced vehicle access could harm businesses due to lower customer traffic.

Others said a more pleasant city centre could attract more visitors and boost the economy.

In March, Crown and City Centre Community Council started a petition against the Academy Street plans, saying it could lead to their area becoming a ‘rat run’.

Chair Fiona MacBeath said its concerns are for the safety and health of residents and preservation of our neighbourhood.

She said a marked increase of traffic to other areas will have a negative impact on this.

‘A great opportunity to attract investment’

Meanwhile, Ms Williams welcomed the traffic and economic impacts reports.

While it was said the value-for-money of the scheme is “poor”, it was felt it could generate £1.5m-4m from increased footfall.

Ms Williams said: “It has been shown in many places that creating an attractive and vibrant streetscape increases property values, income from business rates and a reduction in crime.”

She said the scheme presents a great opportunity to attract investment to the city centre and benefit businesses.

She said proposed wider pavements and improvements to pedestrian crossings will make the city centre easier to navigate.

“Of course, it will still be possible for anyone who needs to access the town centre by car.

“They may just have to choose a different route to get there.”

Many city centre businesses oppose the plans. They argue they would harm trade and lead to customers being lost to out-of-town shops.