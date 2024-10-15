Inverness energy firm to create 30 new jobs with expansion

An Inverness energy transition firm has launched a new service that will mean the creation of 30 jobs in the next six months.

Aurora Energy Services will now operate an integrated services offering for the oil and gas as well as renewables sectors.

The full service offering will focus on engineering design, procurement, offshore and onshore installation, construction and decommissioning activities.

It will also specialise in digital asset surveys.

The new jobs, which will be located in Dyce, will help to provide a “nimble cost effective” full lifecycle service.

Aurora is part of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) consortium after joining last year.

Natural progression

Chief executive Doug Duguid said the expansion is in response to a “strong market demand” for a “more responsive” service.

He believes it can also help companies deliver lower overheads.

Doug said: “We will be providing leaner, more nimble and cost effective integrated services for facility modifications.

“And for end-of-life oil and gas assets, which are being prepared for decommissioning.

“Working in a mature basin like the North Sea, this is a natural progression in how to support 40 year-old assets, which no longer require expensive large-scale engineering horsepower, but which still need flexible and safe engineering solutions.

“Our integrated service offering will build on the repair order and minor modification service we’ve delivered over the past few years.”

The new division will be headed up by brothers and experienced project managers Josh and Kane Winton.

Doug is looking forward to working alongside them and expects more talent to join them.

He added: “They will soon be joined by a raft of other highly experienced personnel as we ramp up our Integrated Services offering.”

Aurora Energy integrated services

Kane and Josh join the firm with experience from previous senior project roles.

Kane held senior project management roles with global oil and gas operators as well as establishing his own consultancy.

Meanwhile, Josh has worked for a number of international operators in senior project roles.

Most recently, he was responsible for delivering small, medium and brownfield projects.

Josh said: “The engineering services landscape in Aberdeen and the North Sea has changed.

“The market is crying out for more agile providers who can integrate services under the one roof and be more competitive for clients.

“I worked for Doug Duguid years ago and know how he operates and understand what he is trying to achieve with Aurora.

“This is an exciting opportunity to help shape the development of an important part of the business.”

Aurora has a large training and competency academy in the capital of the Highlands.

It also has its own in-house design and fabrication facility at Huntly.