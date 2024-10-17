Luxury Inverness holiday apartments on market for £600,000

Holiday apartments along Ness Walk in Inverness are on the market with a price tag of £600,000.

Meanwhile, an Elgin retail space as well as a 26-room property in Ullapool can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

Ness Apartments for sale

We start in the capital of the Highlands, and in the city centre. Ness Apartments is up for grabs with a price of £600,000.

Shepherd, which is in charge of the listing, said the “prime” property is in a “prominent” location. Ness Apartments sits above Rocpool Restaurant.

It provides three two-bedroom self-contained apartments over the first, second and third floors of a four-storey building.

Shepherd partner Neil Calder said the opportunity gives someone a chance to add to their portfolio in a “tourist hub”.

He said: “Ness Apartments has been operating for a number of years by the vendors.

“Our client’s heritable interest in the property, which qualifies for 100% rates relief, is available including all fixtures and fittings and offers over £600,000 are sought.

“Alternatively, our client may consider selling individual apartments.

“Inverness is the start and finish point for the North Coast 500, Scotland’s ultimate road trip of over 500 miles of stunning coastal scenery.

“There are outstanding areas such as the world-famous Loch Ness, minutes’ drive from the city centre.”

Inverness Castle, which is a viewpoint from each apartment, is currently being refurbished and is scheduled to reopen next year.

Elgin retail space

Next, we travel to Moray and more specifically, Elgin. CCL Property is advertising a Lossie Wynd retail space for £200,000.

The building has 1,094 sq ft available on the ground floor and is complimented by 2,127 sq ft on the first floor.

CCL said the former home of crafts shop, Imagine, is in “very good condition throughout” and is “easily adaptable” to new needs.

The ground floor is currently set up for retail and features a windowed shop front, as well as a large storeroom and small kitchen area.

Meanwhile, the first floor is a “stunning, bright and spacious area”. Previously used as a gym, CCL said it would be suitable for various purposes.

The selling agent said: “This versatile property offers excellent potential for a range of commercial uses in a prime location within Elgin’s thriving town centre.”

Ullapool guest house hits market

An “outstanding” guest house in Ullapool which boasts 24 bedrooms is up for sale.

Price is avaialble upon application for Harbour House, which is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald.

It said the business is “highly profitable”, with rising turnover and “strong profit margins”.

Harbour House includes 21 en-suite guest rooms as well as three self-contained cabins.

It also includes a refurbished self-contained manager’s studio apartment at its North Coast 500 location.

Graham and Sibbald said: “The Harbour House is an outstanding Guest House for sale, occupying an idyllic loch-side plot overlooking the picturesque Loch Broom and the Ross-shire countryside.

“The property is currently run under management as a guest house for sale although there is the opportunity to run as a fully functional hotel.

“It has been sympathetically modernised, seamlessly blending the traditional features with modern design to offer a true sense of Scottish hospitality.

“As the owners move onto pastures new, they will leave behind a great business for the purchasers to build-upon.”

Drumbeg Hotel

Last but not least, we stay on the west coast with a six-bedroom hotel north of Lochinver up for sale.

Drumbeg Hotel will set new owners back around £445,000, and is marketed by ASG Commercial.

Set overlooking the village of Drumbeg, the owners are selling the property eight years after taking it on. The property includes its own dining area and bar.

ASG Commercial said it provided them with “an excellent home and income”. However, they believe new owners could develop the business further, as they eye retirement.

The selling agent said: “The Drumbeg Hotel benefits from a stunning and tranquil trading location in a charming setting.

“The current proprietors operate the hotel on a seasonal basis through personal choice.

“They undertake the lion’s share of the work themselves with some casual help.”

