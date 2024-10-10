Former Aberdeenshire care home up for sale after operators slammed for ‘disgusting’ treatment of staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeenshire care home up for sale after operators slammed for ‘disgusting’ treatment of staff

Elsewhere, an Aberdeen two-storey office building and a Portsoy hotel are highlighted in this week's round-up.

By Alex Banks
The former Laurencekirk care home features in this week's commercial property highlights. Image: DCT Media
A Laurencekirk care home which recently shut down due to financial struggles is now on the market.

Meanwhile, Station Hotel in Portsoy and an empty Aberdeen office opportunity can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Offers invited for Kirk Lodge Care Home

Kirk Lodge Care Home in Laurencekirk has been put up for sale, with Christie and Co inviting offers.

Christie and Co senior director Martin Daw believes the property, which became vacant this month, presents an “excellent opportunity”.

Kirk Lodge is a former church manse and was previously registered to care for 22 residents.

Inside the Kirk Lodge Care Home, which was licensed for up to 22 people. Image: Christie and Co

Dating back to the Georgian era, the property has undergone modern and purpose-built
extensions.

Mr Daw said: “With the right investment, the property could be remodelled into a specialised care facility for individuals with complex needs.

“The property is set over two floors with an attic space. The home consists of 20 single bedrooms and one twin bedroom.”

The last resident left Kirk Lodge on September 11, with staff staying to clean until Sunday, September 15. Image: Christie and Co

Additionally, the property includes a standalone stone-built cottage that can be utilised
for independent living.

The Press and Journal revealed claims staff have been left thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Carers were called into a meeting with Kennedy Care Group director Tom Dailey on August 20 and told home was going to be shut down in the next four to five weeks.

They also accuse management of putting residents “under stress” by removing furniture and photos from their rooms while they were still living in them.

Aberdeen empty office opportunity

Next up, a move to the Granite City where an empty two-storey building is up for sale, with a price of £300,000.

42 Victoria Street is located in the West End of Aberdeen and selling agent Savills is calling it a “refurbishment and redevelopment opportunity”.

The property has accommodation across its ground floor and first floor with a two storey extension to the rear.

The property. Image: Savills
It has been advertised as a “refurbishment opportunity”. Image: Savills

Internally, the stripped back space is an open plan layout and features kitchen
and toilet facilities across both levels.

The property features an exclusive tarmacadam car park, which has space for eight vehicles.

The two floors have a rateable value of £21,500 if a firm was to rent out the space.

Portsoy hotel now down to £410,000 as couple eye retirement

A Portsoy hotel has seen its price reduced, with current owners Euan Cameron and Susan Gleeson eyeing retirement.

The pair have run Station Hotel for the past 21 years and are hopeful of finding a “younger, more energetic owner” for the business.

The property has seen countless guests, including crew-members from hit show Peaky Blinders who stayed for a month in 2021.

It includes a hotel lounge and resatuarant as well as a function suite with room for up to 125.

The hotel in Portsoy. Image: Christie and Co

Station Hotel also includes 13 bedrooms, a games room and a public bar.

It first went up with a price tag of £500,000 earlier this year, but the owners are looking to move on soon and have now dropped the price.

Christie & Co, who are handling the sale, describe the property as “as the centre pin of the local community”.

Estimates for last year’s turnover are in the range of £600,000, with the same expected for 2024.

Saint Combs store and fish and chips shop for sale

A shop and takeaway near Fraserburgh has been put on the market after being owned by the same family for 77 years.

Buchan’s Ices in Saint Combs, which is priced at £220,000, serves homemade ice-cream made from locally sourced ingredients.

The business also includes a post office counter and a “very popular” fast-food takeaway.

This week’s final highlight, Buchan’s Ices. Image: Low and Partners

The shop, around five miles from Fraserburgh, has been expanded to sell a variety of household and convenience items.

The premises have been completely refurbished by the current owners with a completely new kitchen and catering area recently installed.

