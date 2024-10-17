Calls to support local taxi drivers but more choice welcomed: Elgin and Inverness react to Uber offering rides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Calls to support local taxi drivers but more choice welcomed: Elgin and Inverness react to Uber offering rides

Uber is currently offering rides in both Elgin and Inverness despite it being unclear whether the firm is actually operating in the areas.

By David Mackay
Uber phone app on Elgin High Street.
Uber rides can be booked in Elgin and Inverness. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Uber offering rides in Elgin and Inverness has sparked a wave of support for local taxi drivers – despite some saying they would welcome the multinational firm.

The Press and Journal revealed this month that the Californian operator is offering bookings in Moray and the Highlands on its app.

It means users can book rides and have money frozen on their account for the trip, something the app does not allow in Aberdeen despite its imminent arrival in the city.

However, it is unclear whether Uber actually operates in Elgin and Inverness after no driver arrived when the Press and Journal booked a trip on the app.

Support for taxi drivers over Uber

The news that Uber could potentially be considering a move to Elgin and Inverness has sparked a wave of support for locally-owned taxi firms.

The firm did not respond to questions from the Press and Journal about why it was offering booking options here.

Social media users stressed the importance of using companies based in the area over those who operate overseas.

Alex Bogdanovic posted: “If you use a local taxi company, the bulk of the money tends to stay local.

Taxis on Elgin High Street.
Taxis on Elgin High Street on a Saturday night. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“The drivers and owners live locally, they rent and buy houses in your town and they spend locally.

“With Uber some 25% of the money generated leaves the locality instantly. Taxi companies are small businesses and just like the shops who have failed due to online shopping, they will fail due to Uber.”

Bones McDonald wrote: “Will stick with C&R. Never done me wrong and all the drivers are super nice and friendly.”

Hamish Mackay wrote: “Best stick to local as it helps community.”

Luke Sharkey posted: “I’d rather support a local taxi firm where most of the money stays in the local area.”

Would Uber bring more choice for Elgin and Inverness passengers?

Uber operates with a private hire licence, meaning it can only offer pre-booked trips on its app and is not able to collect passengers from taxi ranks.

The firm says it can provide an alternative cheaper than taxis, but critics argue the operator and those like it can vastly inflate prices at busy times.

Some social media users say the arrival of Uber in Elgin and Inverness would lead to more choice and competition that could benefit passengers.

Inverness City Taxis in Inverness City Centre.
Would taxis bring more choice for Inverness passengers? Image: DC Thomson.

Caroline George posted: “Yes, it’s brilliant. Great to have option of both local and Uber. Not always easy to get a local taxi, especially on school days.”

Stuart Davidson wrote: “About time the area moved into the 21st Century.”

Christopher James suggested local taxi companies could make some changes to appeal to users attracted to Uber.

He posted: “Why don’t the local taxis set up their own app? The draw with Uber is that you can choose the cheapest car closest to you and you don’t need to use cash.

“You also know what car/driver is picking you up, which is good for girls travelling alone.”

Read more from Elgin and Inverness

More from Moray

A picture of the back of a police office with a bright yellow jacket on with the word Police on it. Police want to speak to two men in relation to an incident in Ardersier.
Drugs, batons and knuckledusters seized after raids in Buckie and Elgin
Jessica Treasure, who lives in Elgin, has started a group to help local women make friends.
Girls Who: How an Elgin teacher started group for Moray women to make friends
CR0042177 Katherine Wylie. James Shewan is pictured at Elgin Sheriff Court. April 13th 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Elgin drunken lout locked up after lewd remarks to women
Looking from railway line across to grassland where Bilbohall housing will be built.
Plans for 106 Elgin homes at Bilbohall could be approved as THOUSANDS linger on…
weather Highlands Western Isles
Fraserburgh to be battered by 60mph winds as weather alerts issued
Logie Primary exterior.
Pupil numbers at rural Moray primary school plummet during external HR review: Could school…
Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast
'Elegant' Georgian manse offering sea views of the Moray Coast could be yours for…
Inverness sheriff court
Nairn man called women 'Barbie' and sexually assaulted them
Andre Morgan was sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen today.
Kinloss double rapist branded 'significant' danger to women
A96 Findhorn Bridge
A96 reopens at Findhorn Bridge following incident

Conversation