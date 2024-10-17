Calls to support local taxi drivers but more choice welcomed: Elgin and Inverness react to Uber offering rides

Uber offering rides in Elgin and Inverness has sparked a wave of support for local taxi drivers – despite some saying they would welcome the multinational firm.

The Press and Journal revealed this month that the Californian operator is offering bookings in Moray and the Highlands on its app.

It means users can book rides and have money frozen on their account for the trip, something the app does not allow in Aberdeen despite its imminent arrival in the city.

However, it is unclear whether Uber actually operates in Elgin and Inverness after no driver arrived when the Press and Journal booked a trip on the app.

Support for taxi drivers over Uber

The news that Uber could potentially be considering a move to Elgin and Inverness has sparked a wave of support for locally-owned taxi firms.

The firm did not respond to questions from the Press and Journal about why it was offering booking options here.

Social media users stressed the importance of using companies based in the area over those who operate overseas.

Alex Bogdanovic posted: “If you use a local taxi company, the bulk of the money tends to stay local.

“The drivers and owners live locally, they rent and buy houses in your town and they spend locally.

“With Uber some 25% of the money generated leaves the locality instantly. Taxi companies are small businesses and just like the shops who have failed due to online shopping, they will fail due to Uber.”

Bones McDonald wrote: “Will stick with C&R. Never done me wrong and all the drivers are super nice and friendly.”

Hamish Mackay wrote: “Best stick to local as it helps community.”

Luke Sharkey posted: “I’d rather support a local taxi firm where most of the money stays in the local area.”

Would Uber bring more choice for Elgin and Inverness passengers?

Uber operates with a private hire licence, meaning it can only offer pre-booked trips on its app and is not able to collect passengers from taxi ranks.

The firm says it can provide an alternative cheaper than taxis, but critics argue the operator and those like it can vastly inflate prices at busy times.

Some social media users say the arrival of Uber in Elgin and Inverness would lead to more choice and competition that could benefit passengers.

Caroline George posted: “Yes, it’s brilliant. Great to have option of both local and Uber. Not always easy to get a local taxi, especially on school days.”

Stuart Davidson wrote: “About time the area moved into the 21st Century.”

Christopher James suggested local taxi companies could make some changes to appeal to users attracted to Uber.

He posted: “Why don’t the local taxis set up their own app? The draw with Uber is that you can choose the cheapest car closest to you and you don’t need to use cash.

“You also know what car/driver is picking you up, which is good for girls travelling alone.”

