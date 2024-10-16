Losses at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course almost double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Losses at Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course almost double

Despite the loss, Eric Trump praised Trump International Scotland's sales increase.

By Alex Banks
Donald Trump views developments to his luxury golf resort during a visit to the Menie estate in Aberdeenshire in 2011. Picture by PA.
Donald Trump views developments to his luxury golf resort during a visit to the Menie estate in Aberdeenshire in 2011. Image: PA.

Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf resort almost doubled its losses according to newly filed accounts.

The latest Trump International Golf Club Scotland accounts show a pre-tax loss of £1.4 million in 2023, after nearly a £740,000 deficit in 2022.

The loss becomes despite a £156,000 rise in turnover as the Balmedie club raked in £3.75m.

Trump International Golf Club Scotland – which includes the links course, boutique hotel, bar and restaurant on the Menie Estate – has now accumulated more than £16m losses.

It also the 11th straight year in which Trump’s resort has reported a loss, despite a £4.8m loan from Donald Trump’s company, DJT Holdings.

Trump family sees ‘positive’ improvements in future despite rising costs

The newest accounts were signed off by Eric Trump, one of the former US president’s three sons.

In his strategic report, he said the company once again successfully increased sales across all revenue schemes.

The company’s administrative expenses rose to £2m in 2023, £500,000 more than the previous year.

Mr Trump said: “This year saw a sizeable increase in tournament and marketing expenditures.

Eric Trump during a preview tour of the new second golf course at Trump International Golf Links which is set to open in summer 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Which we expect will deliver elevated levels of revenue performance in 2024 and beyond.

“In August 2023, Trump International Golf Links Scotland hosted the hugely successful PGA seniors championship.

“Hosting events of this magnitude has significantly raised the profile and reputation of the business.

“Substantial investment continues to be made by the business to develop it’s long-term strategic growth.”

Trump’s golf resort’s accounts showed staff costs also rose by almost £300,000 to £2.1m, with staff numbers growing to 84.

Trump’s golf club has ‘world-class reputation’

Trump International Golf Club celebrated being named Scotland’s best course by the World Golf Awards in 2023.

Eric Trump claimed the honour, amongst other rankings, reaffirmed its status as a “world-leading golf destination”.

He said: “This past year has also marked the start of the second major stage of development, with the high-profile ground breaking of a new world class links golf course.

“As demonstrated, ownership remains committed to their vision for the property.

Former US president Donald Trump during a visit to the family’s Aberdeenshire golf course. Image: HEMEDIA

“And confidently foresee a positive fiscal improvement as the impact of the investment activities flow through in the medium and long term”.

Earlier this month, Trump International Scotland announced its new Aberdeenshire golf course will open next year.

The new championship course is designed to complement the existing Balmedie Trump International Golf Links to create “The Greatest 36 Holes in Golf”.

Named in honour of his mother Mary, the MacLeod Course will sit adjacent to the first course.

Due to open in the summer of 2025, bosses have billed the course “the most environmentally-friendly and sustainable ever built.”

