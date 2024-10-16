North of Scotland Cup final countdown: Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin strikers hope for day to remember

A North of Scotland Cup final between Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin brings back happy memories for the Cattachs’ Andrew Macrae.

The striker was the match-winner when the Cattachs beat the Lilywhites 2-1 in the final two years ago and he would love for history to repeat itself.

Brora face Clach in Saturday’s showpiece at Station Park, Nairn.

Although Macrae has mainly featured as a substitute so far this season he hopes to make an impact.

The 26-year-old said: “The final in 2022 is a good memory for me – I hadn’t scored in a final before that.

“I’d played in two finals and hadn’t scored, so on a personal level scoring what turned out to be the winning goal was great.

“That was a good day for us, and with it being at Grant Street Park, it was probably 80 or 90% Clach fans.

“I got a fair bit of stick that day, but that’s just part of it. I understand it – if I was a Clach fan I’d be trying to put the opposition off as well.

“It’ll maybe be similar this weekend, but if I get any stick I won’t take it personally.

“I’ve not played too much this season, but when other boys are doing well it’s hard to get in the team.

“You’ve just got to sit tight and then when you do get a chance try to take it.

“Whether I start or come on, hopefully I can make an impact and maybe get another winner.”

Anderson and Clach hungry for success

Clach striker James Anderson was on the losing side two years ago, but reckons experiencing that defeat will benefit the players who are still in the Lilywhites’ squad.

It’s been 10 years since the Inverness side lifted a trophy and Anderson is eager to change that.

The 23-year-old, who has returned to action this season after almost a year out with a torn meniscus, added: “It’s been a while and there’s a buzz around the club, particularly with the upturn in results this season.

“For those of us that were involved in the final two years ago, hopefully the experience can help us.

“It was quite a tight game and it was disappointing to lose, but I think we’re a better team now than we were then.

“That defeat made me hungrier to try to win something and I think this season you can see the desire from the fans.

“They’ve been coming out in good numbers and they haven’t had much to shout about for a few years.

“So it would be great for them and for the volunteers at the club as well if we could win. They’re at all the games and some of them come to training and it’s out of the goodness of their heart really.

“So all those things will be spurring us on this weekend.

“On a personal level, being out for a year wasn’t very nice and coming back with the club winning more games and getting to a final is great.”