North of Scotland Cup final countdown: Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin strikers hope for day to remember

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

North of Scotland Cup final countdown: Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin strikers hope for day to remember

The Cattachs face the Lilywhites in the showpiece fixture this weekend.

By Callum Law
James Anderson of Clachnacuddin, left, and Brora Rangers' Andrew Macrae are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
James Anderson of Clachnacuddin, left, and Brora Rangers' Andrew Macrae are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.

A North of Scotland Cup final between Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin brings back happy memories for the Cattachs’ Andrew Macrae.

The striker was the match-winner when the Cattachs beat the Lilywhites 2-1 in the final two years ago and he would love for history to repeat itself.

Brora face Clach in Saturday’s showpiece at Station Park, Nairn.

Although Macrae has mainly featured as a substitute so far this season he hopes to make an impact.

The 26-year-old said: “The final in 2022 is a good memory for me – I hadn’t scored in a final before that.

“I’d played in two finals and hadn’t scored, so on a personal level scoring what turned out to be the winning goal was great.

“That was a good day for us, and with it being at Grant Street Park, it was probably 80 or 90% Clach fans.

Andrew Macrae, right, is hoping to be on the scoresheet for Brora in the North of Scotland Cup final.

“I got a fair bit of stick that day, but that’s just part of it. I understand it – if I was a Clach fan I’d be trying to put the opposition off as well.

“It’ll maybe be similar this weekend, but if I get any stick I won’t take it personally.

“I’ve not played too much this season, but when other boys are doing well it’s hard to get in the team.

“You’ve just got to sit tight and then when you do get a chance try to take it.

“Whether I start or come on, hopefully I can make an impact and maybe get another winner.”

Anderson and Clach hungry for success

Clach striker James Anderson was on the losing side two years ago, but reckons experiencing that defeat will benefit the players who are still in the Lilywhites’ squad.

It’s been 10 years since the Inverness side lifted a trophy and Anderson is eager to change that.

The 23-year-old, who has returned to action this season after almost a year out with a torn meniscus, added: “It’s been a while and there’s a buzz around the club, particularly with the upturn in results this season.

“For those of us that were involved in the final two years ago, hopefully the experience can help us.

“It was quite a tight game and it was disappointing to lose, but I think we’re a better team now than we were then.

James Anderson, centre, in action for Clach.

“That defeat made me hungrier to try to win something and I think this season you can see the desire from the fans.

“They’ve been coming out in good numbers and they haven’t had much to shout about for a few years.

“So it would be great for them and for the volunteers at the club as well if we could win. They’re at all the games and some of them come to training and it’s out of the goodness of their heart really.

“So all those things will be spurring us on this weekend.

“On a personal level, being out for a year wasn’t very nice and coming back with the club winning more games and getting to a final is great.”

More from Highland League

James Anderson of Clachnacuddin, left, and Brora Rangers' Andrew Macrae are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
WATCH: Forres Mechanics' Mark Holmes tells Highland League Weekly about his African coaching schools…
James Anderson of Clachnacuddin, left, and Brora Rangers' Andrew Macrae are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
Highland League: Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon looks forward to dugout return against Nairn…
James Anderson of Clachnacuddin, left, and Brora Rangers' Andrew Macrae are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
Banks o' Dee will play in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final after meeting to…
2
James Anderson of Clachnacuddin, left, and Brora Rangers' Andrew Macrae are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
North of Scotland Cup countdown: Meet the driving forces behind finalists Clachnacuddin and Brora…
James Anderson of Clachnacuddin, left, and Brora Rangers' Andrew Macrae are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
Brora Rangers' Jordan MacRae reveals extent of shoulder problem
James Anderson of Clachnacuddin, left, and Brora Rangers' Andrew Macrae are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
Meeting set to rule on Banks o' Dee Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup fate after…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Forres Mechanics boss - 'Unjust' rule change could see Aidan Cruickshank serve Scottish…
James Anderson of Clachnacuddin, left, and Brora Rangers' Andrew Macrae are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
Exclusive: Formartine United's Daniel Park on his retirement from football
James Anderson of Clachnacuddin, left, and Brora Rangers' Andrew Macrae are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Brechin City v Brora Rangers top-of-the-table clash, plus Lossiemouth…
James Anderson of Clachnacuddin, left, and Brora Rangers' Andrew Macrae are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
Highland League reaction: Kyle Henderson is Wick's hat-trick hero; Buckie Thistle beaten by Forres…

Conversation