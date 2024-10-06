Trump’s new Balmedie golf course to open next summer

Trump International Scotland has announced its new Aberdeenshire golf course will open next year.

The new championship course is designed to complement the existing Balmedie Trump International Golf Links to create ‘The Greatest 36 Holes in Golf”.

Named in honour of his mother Mary, the MacLeod Course will sit adjacent to the first course which opened for play in 2012.

In a promotional video for the course uploaded last year, Donald Trump predicted that it will host “many, many championships” once opened.

Due to open in the summer of 2025, bosses have billed the course “the most environmentally-friendly and sustainable ever built.”

The new course promises to weave together the largest sand dunes in Scotland alongside Balmedie’s heather and wetlands, with views over the North Sea.

American presidential nominee, Trump, has already invited golf legends John Daly and Paul McGinley to view the course last summer.

New Aberdeenshire course is ‘unlike anything else’

Sarah Malone, Executive Vice President of Trump International Scotland, who also oversaw the project, claims the course will be “one of the great wonders in golf”.

She said: “Since breaking ground with President Trump and Eric Trump last spring, we have made extraordinary progress.

“This course is unlike any other links course ever built and is exceeding every expectation.”

Investment into the north-east ‘great to see’

Legends Tour ambassador and Irish professional golfer Paul McGinley was invited to view the course last summer.

He said: “I had the pleasure of viewing the new site at Trump during construction whilst playing the Staysure PGA Championship at Trump International in the summer.

“I have no doubt that the addition of this new golf course will provide not just a great golfing exam but also an aesthetic one with views of the North Sea from most holes.

Golf legend John Daly added: “Trump Aberdeen’s new course is one of the most spectacular links courses you are ever going to find in the world.

“It’s beautiful. I had the opportunity to see it first hand this year and can’t wait to return and play it.”

