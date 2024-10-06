Trump’s new Balmedie golf course to open next summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump’s new Balmedie golf course to open next summer

New images show coastal views and water features on the 18-hole development.

By Graham Fleming
Jon Daly was invited to view the course. Image: Trump International Scotland
Jon Daly was invited to view the course. Image: Trump International Scotland

Trump International Scotland has announced its new Aberdeenshire golf course will open next year.

The new championship course is designed to complement the existing Balmedie Trump International Golf Links to create ‘The Greatest 36 Holes in Golf”.

Named in honour of his mother Mary, the MacLeod Course will sit adjacent to the first course which opened for play in 2012.

The new course promises to host “many, many championships”. Image: Trump International Scotland
One of the new holes at the course. Image: Trump International Scotland

In a promotional video for the course uploaded last year, Donald Trump predicted that it will host “many, many championships” once opened.

Due to open in the summer of 2025, bosses have billed the course “the most environmentally-friendly and sustainable ever built.”

The new course promises to weave together the largest sand dunes in Scotland alongside Balmedie’s heather and wetlands, with views over the North Sea.

American presidential nominee, Trump, has already invited golf legends John Daly and Paul McGinley to view the course last summer.

New Aberdeenshire course is ‘unlike anything else’

Sarah Malone, Executive Vice President of Trump International Scotland, who also oversaw the project, claims the course will be “one of the great wonders in golf”.

She said: “Since breaking ground with President Trump and Eric Trump last spring, we have made extraordinary progress.

“This course is unlike any other links course ever built and is exceeding every expectation.”

Investment into the north-east ‘great to see’

Legends Tour ambassador and Irish professional golfer Paul McGinley was invited to view the course last summer.

He said: “I had the pleasure of viewing the new site at Trump during construction whilst playing the Staysure PGA Championship at Trump International in the summer.

“I have no doubt that the addition of this new golf course will provide not just a great golfing exam but also an aesthetic one with views of the North Sea from most holes.

The course will offer spectacular views of the North Sea. Image: Trump International Scotland

Golf legend John Daly added: “Trump Aberdeen’s new course is one of the most spectacular links courses you are ever going to find in the world.

“It’s beautiful. I had the opportunity to see it first hand this year and can’t wait to return and play it.”

Read more: Trump at Menie: The untold tales of intrigue, threats of violence and destroyed friendships

