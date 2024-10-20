Homes plan for abandoned Torry nursery site approved after years-long battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Homes plan for abandoned Torry nursery site approved after years-long battle

Plans to turn the derelict site on Oscar Road into affordable flats have been in the pipeline since 2021.

By Denny Andonova
Drone image of the former Torry nursery site, which will be redeveloped.
The site has lain vacant and derelict ever since the former Torry nursery was demolished a decade ago. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

An abandoned Torry nursery site left derelict for a decade will soon be turned into new homes – three years after the plans were first lodged.

The plot of land on Oscar Road was home to a children’s nursery for generations.

Torry Nursery opened in 1937, and closed in 2005 after pupil numbers dropped by 75%.

The building was demolished in 2014, and land has since fallen into decay – now laying empty and overgrown with weeds.

The space was recently listed in a new nation-wide register, highlighting vacant and derelict locations to encourage developers to take them on and bring them back to life.

The expanse adjacent to Torry Medical Practice is now overgrown. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

But Aberdeen-based firm MLP Homes had already submitted proposals to transform the disused land into a residential area back in 2021.

However, their initial plans didn’t sit quite right with residents and council officials, and they have been fighting for permission ever since.

Why did it take three years to bring the former Torry nursery plans to fruition?

The company’s first proposals to build affordable houses were scrapped in October 2021.

Planning officials deemed the scheme “inappropriate”, saying it would “overdevelop” the area and result in the loss of trees and open space.

How the development on Oscar Road will look once built. Image Grant Murray Architects.

Architects then went back to the drawing board and came up with a fresh set of ideas last year, dropping the number of homes to 20 and adding some extra greenery.

But neighbours didn’t favour these either, raising issues over the height of the buildings and the prospect of people prying into their gardens from the proposed balconies.

They also feared this would result in increased traffic in a children-heavy area, with the Greyhope School and Community Hub less than a mile away.

The £28m Greyhope Primary School and Community Hub at Tullos Circle is just a five-minute walk away from the new house development. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This negative response sent developers back to square one yet again, having to revise the plans a second time in hope of winning people over.

And now, their third attempt has been approved – with construction expected to start in the next few months.

What are the plans?

Architects have dropped the number of houses even further, now poised to build 18 new homes with no balconies overlooking nearby private gardens.

There will be four one-bed flats and the rest will be with four or five bedrooms.

There will be four parking spaces with EV chargers. Image: Grant Murray Architects.

Each will have access to a private garden and a designated parking space.

You can view the plans here.

Abandoned Aberdeen

The vacant Broadhill Bar site is one of 65 pieces of vacant and derelict land highlighted in a new Scottish Government drive to spark development.

The full list includes various bulldozed businesses, along with many old schools and industrial complexes. 

We had a look at how the amount of abandoned land in Aberdeen has grown over the past eight years.

There are 32 more recorded derelict or vacant spaces than in 2016.

Read more about the future of other derelict sites across Aberdeen:

Conversation