Aberdeen marketing firm appoints new MD and makes several promotions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen marketing firm appoints new MD and makes several promotions

The new appointments come as the firm looks to strengthen its growth plans.

By Alex Banks
Fifth Ring founder Ian Ord alongside new group managing director Jennifer Maclennan and group director of strategy Steve Milne. Image: Fifth Ring
Fifth Ring founder Ian Ord alongside new group managing director Jennifer Maclennan and group director of strategy Steve Milne. Image: Fifth Ring

Aberdeen marketing agency Fifth Ring has appointed a new group managing director to help with its growth plans.

The Huntly Street headquartered firm has made Jennifer Maclennan the first to hold the newly created role.

Fifth Ring is also expanding its senior leadership team as it structures itself to focus on “significant growth” in the coming year.

Ms Maclennan has been with the marketing specialist for the past eight years and has been classed as an “integral part” of its growth.

The Aberdeen headquartered agency also has offices in Singapore and Houston and created the role to support Fifth Ring’s significant growth trajectory.

New role can help grow company

Ms Maclennan has held various senior positions in her time so far at Fifth Ring.

Most recently, her role was as regional director for Europe, which has seen her perform a “pivotal role” in delivering key strategic initaitives.

In her new role, she will take overall responsibility for all operational activities and support sustained growth and continued expansion into new markets.

Ms Maclennan said: “I am truly honoured to take on this exciting new role and continue my journey with Fifth Ring.

Founder and chief executive Ian Ord wants to target new growth. Image Fifth Ring

“I have so much passion for has been a highly rewarding experience.

“Together with Ian, Steve and our regional directors, Debbie Ho in Asia and Todd Gregory in America, I look forward to growing the company.

“And supporting our talented team to build on the strong foundation and positive momentum we have created.”

This announcement follows other recent internal promotions, with Sarah Gray becoming head of client services, and Dr Chloe Hodge as head of brand.

‘Spectacular growth’ lead to Fifth Ring group managing director

Fifth Ring founder Ian Ord said the firm has enjoyed “spectactular growth” over the past few years.

He said: “As our business becomes more complex, we recognised the need to expand our senior team.

“Jennifer’s promotion will increase our leadership bandwidth, ensuring we can continue building on our success.

“We are excited about the trajectory of the business and the opportunities that affords us to attract new talent and further diversify our client portfolio.

Ian Ord and Fifth Ring staff during a team bonding session. Image: Fifth Ring

“We are committed to international expansion, both organically and through further acquisitions.”

In addition to her new role, Ms Maclennan will also continue her board role with Business Branding Network (BBN).

Fifth Ring was announced as one of the best places to work in the world in August.

Results showed 93% of respondents said they were proud to tell people they worked for the company.

More from Local Business

Donald Trump views developments to his luxury golf resort IN Aberdeenshire. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Years of losses at Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf course all part of the plan,…
BrewDog co-founders Martin Dickie, left, and James Watt.
Ellon craft beer giant BrewDog posts £59 million pre-tax loss
4
The apartments above Rocpool Restaurant are for sale. Image: Shepherd/DCT Media
Luxury Inverness holiday apartments on market for £600,000
Donald Trump views developments to his luxury golf resort during a visit to the Menie estate in Aberdeenshire in 2011. Picture by PA.
Losses at Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf course almost double
James Watt. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
BrewDog founder James Watt warns of 'entrepreneur exodus'
HSS Hire in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen and Inverness workers to lose jobs as tool hire firm shuts branches
Josh Winton, Aurora Energy Services chief executive Doug Duguid and Kane Winton. Image: Sure Public Relations
Inverness energy firm to create 30 new jobs with expansion
Three generations of family funeral business William T Fraser and Son. William Fraser, his son Martin and grand daughters Emily and Francesca . Images Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
William T Fraser and Son: how three generations of this family firm are changing…
Clean 4 Me owner Andrew Gentleman pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How an Elgin businessman has found success again with his second cleaning business
Elgin town centre pictured from the sky. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson
Next steps for Elgin restaurant and new homes, nursery and retail units planned for…

Conversation