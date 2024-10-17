Aberdeen marketing firm appoints new MD and makes several promotions

Aberdeen marketing agency Fifth Ring has appointed a new group managing director to help with its growth plans.

The Huntly Street headquartered firm has made Jennifer Maclennan the first to hold the newly created role.

Fifth Ring is also expanding its senior leadership team as it structures itself to focus on “significant growth” in the coming year.

Ms Maclennan has been with the marketing specialist for the past eight years and has been classed as an “integral part” of its growth.

The Aberdeen headquartered agency also has offices in Singapore and Houston and created the role to support Fifth Ring’s significant growth trajectory.

New role can help grow company

Ms Maclennan has held various senior positions in her time so far at Fifth Ring.

Most recently, her role was as regional director for Europe, which has seen her perform a “pivotal role” in delivering key strategic initaitives.

In her new role, she will take overall responsibility for all operational activities and support sustained growth and continued expansion into new markets.

Ms Maclennan said: “I am truly honoured to take on this exciting new role and continue my journey with Fifth Ring.

“I have so much passion for has been a highly rewarding experience.

“Together with Ian, Steve and our regional directors, Debbie Ho in Asia and Todd Gregory in America, I look forward to growing the company.

“And supporting our talented team to build on the strong foundation and positive momentum we have created.”

This announcement follows other recent internal promotions, with Sarah Gray becoming head of client services, and Dr Chloe Hodge as head of brand.

‘Spectacular growth’ lead to Fifth Ring group managing director

Fifth Ring founder Ian Ord said the firm has enjoyed “spectactular growth” over the past few years.

He said: “As our business becomes more complex, we recognised the need to expand our senior team.

“Jennifer’s promotion will increase our leadership bandwidth, ensuring we can continue building on our success.

“We are excited about the trajectory of the business and the opportunities that affords us to attract new talent and further diversify our client portfolio.

“We are committed to international expansion, both organically and through further acquisitions.”

In addition to her new role, Ms Maclennan will also continue her board role with Business Branding Network (BBN).

Fifth Ring was announced as one of the best places to work in the world in August.

Results showed 93% of respondents said they were proud to tell people they worked for the company.