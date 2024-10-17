Hunt for ‘small green van’ as female pedestrian remains ‘critical’ after Golspie collision

A search for a “small green van” is under way as a female pedestrian remains in critical condition in hospital after being struck down in Golspie.

The collision involved a white Hyundai i20 and a 62-year-old woman on Main Street in Golspie at around 8.50pm on Friday, October 11.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the female pedestrian was rushed to Raigmore Hospital, where her condition is described as “critical but stable”.

Police investigate incident

Police have been carrying out inquiries into what happened and have established the presence of a “small green van” which was heading north just prior to the collision.

Officers are asking the driver of this vehicle to get in touch with them.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson, Road Policing North, said: “I am appealing to the occupants of the green van to contact us. It’s highly likely they will have information which could assist our enquiries.

“I would also ask anyone else who was in the area at the time who thinks they have information regarding the incident to please pass it on.”

Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote incident number 3580 of Friday, October 11 when calling.