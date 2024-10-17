Hunt for ‘small green van’ as female pedestrian remains ‘critical’ after Golspie collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for ‘small green van’ as female pedestrian remains ‘critical’ after Golspie collision

The incident occurred on Main Street which is also the A9 Inverness to Thurso road.

By Ross Hempseed
Golspie Main Street. Image: Google Maps.
Golspie Main Street. Image: Google Maps.

A search for a “small green van” is under way as a female pedestrian remains in critical condition in hospital after being struck down in Golspie.

The collision involved a white Hyundai i20 and a 62-year-old woman on Main Street in Golspie at around 8.50pm on Friday, October 11.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the female pedestrian was rushed to Raigmore Hospital, where her condition is described as “critical but stable”.

Police investigate incident

Police have been carrying out inquiries into what happened and have established the presence of a “small green van” which was heading north just prior to the collision.

Officers are asking the driver of this vehicle to get in touch with them.

Sergeant Chris Donaldson, Road Policing North, said: “I am appealing to the occupants of the green van to contact us. It’s highly likely they will have information which could assist our enquiries.

“I would also ask anyone else who was in the area at the time who thinks they have information regarding the incident to please pass it on.”

Information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote incident number 3580 of Friday, October 11 when calling.

