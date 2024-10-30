Aberdeen industrial site which was ‘derelict’ now fully-let following 15-month transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen industrial site which was ‘derelict’ now fully-let following 15-month transformation

The site was purchased from Aberdeen City Council in June last year and has since been regenerated.

By Alex Banks
The terrace of refurbished units in Dyce, 1-8 Woodlands Road, is in the centre of this aerial photograph.
The terrace of refurbished units in Dyce, 1-8 Woodlands Road, is in the centre of this aerial photohraph. Image: Frame

An industrial site near Aberdeen Airport is now fully occupied 15 months after undergoing extensive refurbishment work.

The Woodlands Road units were purchased and transformed by property developer Clowes Developments in June last year.

The firm, which purchased the site from Aberdeen City Council, completed the project in April.

Then a “near-derelict” site, it now has eight properties. They range from 1,830 sq ft to 3,122 sq ft. Five have been sold while the other three are let out.

Early Bird Vending is amongst the latest tenants to move into the Woodlands Road units.

Regenerating was the right decision, says director

Clowes Development director Gordon Arthur said the firm “clearly hit the mark and met the needs” of its unit occupiers.

He said: “We are pleased to see the successful regeneration of this site. All too often, the easiest option is to simply start again.

“Sometimes, that’s the right decision, however, on this occasion, we had the vision and expertise to be able to utilise what was already there and deliver a quality end product.

“We clearly hit the mark and met the needs of Aberdeen’s industrial unit occupiers.”

The Woodlands Road units are now full. Image: Frame Creates

Clowes said it has also spent a considerable amount of time working on the group’s strategy, building towards net zero targets.

Mr Arthur added: “To complement this, we are analysing our existing portfolio of assets to improve EPC ratings.

“And looking at opportunities to improve our carbon footprint as a business.”

Significant carbon savings were made by reusing the existing building frames on the Woodlands Road site.

It features new cladding on the roofs and walls as well as new window systems.

Woodlands Road industrial site investment opportunity

Knight Frank and Graham and Sibbald are now marketing the three let units as investment opportunities.

Head of Knight Frank’s industrial and logistics practice in Scotland, Scott Hogan, believes the quality of refurbishment is a main contributor to its success.

He said: “Despite slowing market requirement levels for smaller, terraced units, there is still demand for the right product.

Scott Hogan, of Knight Frank.

“The approach from Clowes to the project is a model that could work elsewhere, both in Aberdeen and across Scotland.

“While opportunities like this are quite rare, they may become more prevalent with build costs remaining stubbornly high.”

Graham and Sibbald partner Chris Ion added: “The Woodlands Road project is a great success story of refurbishing and giving new life to outdated stock, which otherwise would have been ripe for demolition.”

