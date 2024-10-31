Historic Inverness bank building put up for sale for £370,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Inverness bank building put up for sale for £370,000

Elsewhere an Elgin retail unit and an Inverness Castle Street hairdressers are highlighted in this week's round-up.

By Alex Banks
The former Union Street bank in Inverness which is up for sale
The former Union Street bank is up for sale. Image: DCT Media

A historic bank building in Inverness has made its way onto the market with a price of £370,000.

Meanwhile, an Elgin retail unit and an Inverness hairdressers can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Inverness Victorian retail unit on Union Street

We start in the capital of the Highlands. A former bank building is up for grabs with a price tag of £370,000.

Most recently home to Barclays, which closed in May, the Union Street property was designed in the early years of the 20th century by William Lawson Carruthers.

It offers 2,250 sq ft premises is on the ground floor of a three-storey building, with further access to a basement.

ASG Commercial, which is marketing the property, said: “This is a truly impressive Category B listed building which was built in the free renaissance style.

The empty interior of Barclays bank on Union Street in Inverness that is now for sale
Inside the former Barclays bank on Union Street in Inverness. Image: ASG Commercial

“The incredible key blocked centre windows are recessed behind engaged columns with polished granite shafts.

“On entering the property, the grandeur of the building is evident in the spacious main banking hall with a fantastic, ornate coffered ceiling.

“To the east of the main banking hall is a separate, smaller area which historically was used to conduct more private discussions.

“It should be noted that there appears to have been an opening from the main banking hall into the stairwell at some point, which potentially could be reopened.

“The premises are an exciting opportunity to develop a retail or office space.”

Mix of commercial and residential in Elgin building

Next, to Moray and Elgin. A mixed commercial and residential unit is for sale.

The property which sits on the corner of South Street and Pluscarden Road will cost £345,000.

Marketed by CCL Property, the traditional stone-built detached house combines “traditional architecture with modern living”.

It includes two ground floor commercial units as well as a residential dwelling spanning across the first and second floors.

The empty interior of The Bearded Chef
The Bearded Chef is for sale, as well as a three-bedroom apartment. Image: CCL Property

The Pluscarden Road commercial unit features a retail and office space with a large frontage.

The second commercial unit, located on South Street, previously operated as The Bearded Chef.

The property also offers “excellent commercial and residential opportunities in a prime location”.

Inverness Castle Street hairdressers

An Inverness hair and beauty salon on Castle Street, opposite the ongoing castle redevelopment, has made its way onto the market.

Hermanas will set new owners back £300,000, comprising an end terraced commercial building across three floors.

Currently operated as the salon, treatment rooms are located on all floors and the property benefits from a flexible layout.

Inside the Inverness Castle Street hairdressers
Inside Hermanas, which has also made its way onto the market.Image: Allied Surveyors Scotland

Allied Surveyors Scotland, which is in charge of the listing, said: “The subjects would be suitable for a range of uses including possible residential redevelopment of up to five studio apartments.

“Prospective purchasers should satisfy themselves with any enquiries relating to any applicable local authority consents.”

Buckie investment opportunity

Last but not least, a Buckie investment opportunity has been brought to the market by CCL Property.

The £59,950 listing currently generates £6,500 through annual rent from The Red Cross – which is contracted until October 2028.

CCL Property said: “This exceptional commercial property offers a golden opportunity for businesses seeking a prominent location with high visibility and foot traffic.

The Buckie British Red Cross building
The Buckie Red Cross building is up for sale. Image: CCL Property

“Step inside to find a versatile space tailored for success. The property’s crown jewel is its expansive 830 sq ft workshop area.

“Don’t miss this chance to secure your business’s future in one of Buckie’s most desirable commercial locations.”

