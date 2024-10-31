Historic Inverness bank building put up for sale for £370,000

A historic bank building in Inverness has made its way onto the market with a price of £370,000.

Meanwhile, an Elgin retail unit and an Inverness hairdressers can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Inverness Victorian retail unit on Union Street

We start in the capital of the Highlands. A former bank building is up for grabs with a price tag of £370,000.

Most recently home to Barclays, which closed in May, the Union Street property was designed in the early years of the 20th century by William Lawson Carruthers.

It offers 2,250 sq ft premises is on the ground floor of a three-storey building, with further access to a basement.

ASG Commercial, which is marketing the property, said: “This is a truly impressive Category B listed building which was built in the free renaissance style.

“The incredible key blocked centre windows are recessed behind engaged columns with polished granite shafts.

“On entering the property, the grandeur of the building is evident in the spacious main banking hall with a fantastic, ornate coffered ceiling.

“To the east of the main banking hall is a separate, smaller area which historically was used to conduct more private discussions.

“It should be noted that there appears to have been an opening from the main banking hall into the stairwell at some point, which potentially could be reopened.

“The premises are an exciting opportunity to develop a retail or office space.”

Mix of commercial and residential in Elgin building

Next, to Moray and Elgin. A mixed commercial and residential unit is for sale.

The property which sits on the corner of South Street and Pluscarden Road will cost £345,000.

Marketed by CCL Property, the traditional stone-built detached house combines “traditional architecture with modern living”.

It includes two ground floor commercial units as well as a residential dwelling spanning across the first and second floors.

The Pluscarden Road commercial unit features a retail and office space with a large frontage.

The second commercial unit, located on South Street, previously operated as The Bearded Chef.

The property also offers “excellent commercial and residential opportunities in a prime location”.

Inverness Castle Street hairdressers

An Inverness hair and beauty salon on Castle Street, opposite the ongoing castle redevelopment, has made its way onto the market.

Hermanas will set new owners back £300,000, comprising an end terraced commercial building across three floors.

Currently operated as the salon, treatment rooms are located on all floors and the property benefits from a flexible layout.

Allied Surveyors Scotland, which is in charge of the listing, said: “The subjects would be suitable for a range of uses including possible residential redevelopment of up to five studio apartments.

“Prospective purchasers should satisfy themselves with any enquiries relating to any applicable local authority consents.”

Buckie investment opportunity

Last but not least, a Buckie investment opportunity has been brought to the market by CCL Property.

The £59,950 listing currently generates £6,500 through annual rent from The Red Cross – which is contracted until October 2028.

CCL Property said: “This exceptional commercial property offers a golden opportunity for businesses seeking a prominent location with high visibility and foot traffic.

“Step inside to find a versatile space tailored for success. The property’s crown jewel is its expansive 830 sq ft workshop area.

“Don’t miss this chance to secure your business’s future in one of Buckie’s most desirable commercial locations.”