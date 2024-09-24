EXCLUSIVE: First look at £1.4 million Codona’s ‘facelift’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: First look at £1.4 million Codona’s ‘facelift’

Bosses visited a "huge number" of bowling alleys in the UK, US and Dubai for inspiration.

Codona's refurbishment.
New oversized festoon light numbers overlook the lanes. Image: Codona's
By Chris Cromar

Codona’s has undergone a £1.4 million refurbishment – with renovated  bowling lanes, new “street food” and augmented reality darts.

The project has also upgraded the bar and pool area, while the beachfront buildings have been given a “complete face-lift”.

Codona’s bosses say the new bowling lanes and pinsetter machines include “cutting edge technology” which will “enhance game play and reliability”.

Combined with striking cartoon-style graffiti images down the length of the lanes, bosses say the changes will take the bowing experience to “another level”.

Codona's refurbishment.
Are you ready to bowl? Image: Codona’s.

Director Alfred Codona said: “For the refurbishment, we did extensive research, visiting a huge number of bowling alleys in the UK, US and Dubai.

“We are very proud of our whole team, who put in a massive effort over a long period of time to get the project completed to such a high standard.

“We are delighted with the finished result and believe our customers will love it too.”

Codona's refurbishment.
They said AR darts can be enjoyed by anyone. Image: Codona’s.

Codona’s refurb – what can you expect?

When it comes to the augmented reality (AR) darts, the new concept offers a choice of interactive games that are digitally projected on to real darts boards, with scores being kept automatically.

Codona’s says the games can be enjoyed by anyone – “from the absolute beginners to the wannabe Luke Littlers”.

Codona's refurbishment.
LETS.PLAY.DARTS. Image: Codona’s.

The bar and pool area has also taken on a “completely new style”, with the feel described as a “mash up of the Far East and Big Lebowski street art”.

Aberdeen-based graffiti street artist, Reckless, has been involved in the project, bringing his bold designs indoors.

The bar and pool area have been upgraded. Image: Codonas

Chris Webster – better known as his artistic alter-ego – has already put his stamp on Aberdeen Beach, creating a huge mural overlooking the sea in 2022. 

Codona's refurbishment.
Food options will be available all year. Image: Codona’s.

As for food, Codona’s is moving ‘Backyard’ indoors to be enjoyed throughout the year. The seasonal street food market has been hit at Aberdeen Beach since launching in 2021 during the pandemic.

New street food includes “Dirty Dogs” hotdogs, “We Love Crumble” desserts and the “Hot Chip” French fries, which were first at Aberdeen Christmas Village last year.

Codona's refurbishment.
Big Manny’s is still available at Codona’s. Image: Codona’s.

Codona’s said “supporting local business all the way” is key.

“These three new partners along with their existing Big Manny’s Pizza collab brings together an awesome collection of street food all under one roof, 364 days a year,” they say.

To compliment the new street food menu, they have also partnered with Belmont Street-based cocktail company 10 Dollar Shake to update the cocktail list.

The drinks have a nod to the famous 1998 movie Big Lebowski and includes “the Dude Abides”, a vanilla vodka-based white Russian.

Aberdeen-based Fierce Beer and House of Botanicals are also partner suppliers for craft beer and spirits.

Codona's refurbishment.
New and improved cocktails will be on the list. Image: Codona’s.

The amusement park was established by the Codona family in 1970 and has become an institution for Aberdonians young and old.

The P&J marked its 50 year anniversary in 2020 by charting the history of the beachfront attraction and legacy of the famous Codona family.

 

