EXCLUSIVE: First look at £1.4 million Codona’s ‘facelift’

Codona’s has undergone a £1.4 million refurbishment – with renovated bowling lanes, new “street food” and augmented reality darts.

The project has also upgraded the bar and pool area, while the beachfront buildings have been given a “complete face-lift”.

Codona’s bosses say the new bowling lanes and pinsetter machines include “cutting edge technology” which will “enhance game play and reliability”.

Combined with striking cartoon-style graffiti images down the length of the lanes, bosses say the changes will take the bowing experience to “another level”.

Director Alfred Codona said: “For the refurbishment, we did extensive research, visiting a huge number of bowling alleys in the UK, US and Dubai.

“We are very proud of our whole team, who put in a massive effort over a long period of time to get the project completed to such a high standard.

“We are delighted with the finished result and believe our customers will love it too.”

Codona’s refurb – what can you expect?

When it comes to the augmented reality (AR) darts, the new concept offers a choice of interactive games that are digitally projected on to real darts boards, with scores being kept automatically.

Codona’s says the games can be enjoyed by anyone – “from the absolute beginners to the wannabe Luke Littlers”.

The bar and pool area has also taken on a “completely new style”, with the feel described as a “mash up of the Far East and Big Lebowski street art”.

Aberdeen-based graffiti street artist, Reckless, has been involved in the project, bringing his bold designs indoors.

Chris Webster – better known as his artistic alter-ego – has already put his stamp on Aberdeen Beach, creating a huge mural overlooking the sea in 2022.

As for food, Codona’s is moving ‘Backyard’ indoors to be enjoyed throughout the year. The seasonal street food market has been hit at Aberdeen Beach since launching in 2021 during the pandemic.

New street food includes “Dirty Dogs” hotdogs, “We Love Crumble” desserts and the “Hot Chip” French fries, which were first at Aberdeen Christmas Village last year.

Codona’s said “supporting local business all the way” is key.

“These three new partners along with their existing Big Manny’s Pizza collab brings together an awesome collection of street food all under one roof, 364 days a year,” they say.

To compliment the new street food menu, they have also partnered with Belmont Street-based cocktail company 10 Dollar Shake to update the cocktail list.

The drinks have a nod to the famous 1998 movie Big Lebowski and includes “the Dude Abides”, a vanilla vodka-based white Russian.

Aberdeen-based Fierce Beer and House of Botanicals are also partner suppliers for craft beer and spirits.

The amusement park was established by the Codona family in 1970 and has become an institution for Aberdonians young and old.

The P&J marked its 50 year anniversary in 2020 by charting the history of the beachfront attraction and legacy of the famous Codona family.