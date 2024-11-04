Westhill firm Ashtead Technology adds to ‘hidden secret’ success with new senior appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Westhill firm Ashtead Technology adds to ‘hidden secret’ success with new senior appointment

The newly created role will help drive international growth for the Aberdeenshire firm.

By Alex Banks
Colin Ross, the new chief strategy and marketing officer of Ashtead Technology. Image: Ashtead Technology
Colin Ross, the new chief strategy and marketing officer of Ashtead Technology. Image: Ashtead Technology

An Aberdeenshire subsea technology provider has appointed a new chief strategy and marketing officer.

Colin Ross has taken up the newly created role at Ashtead Technology in a bid to help drive its international growth.

The Westhill firm is looking to grow organically as well as through acquisitions, such as its Ace Winches purchase last year.

Mr Ross will also join the executive committee and will spearhead corporate strategy, marketing and communications.

Success has been ‘a bit of a hidden secret’

Mr Ross said he is excited to play his part in accelerating the growth of Ashtead Technology.

He believes the firm has been “a bit of a hidden secret” in terms of how well it has done in the past few years.

Mr Ross said: “It’s a great privilege to be able to continue something really special.

“There has been dramatic growth and it’s a very positive story so the next step is making sure we keep growing.

“Both organically, and through more acquisitions. It has been a fairly transformational 12 months with Ace Winches and we have some pending acquisitions too.

“We need to capitalise on the team we have, which I believe is the strongest in the industry we work in.”

Colin Ross. Image: Ashtead Technology

Mr Ross also believes Ashtead Technology can gain on its international footprint.

He added: “We’re always looking to expand both within oil and gas as well as the renewables offshore wind space.

“It’s an important journey and we’re just getting started. We’re really proud to be based in Aberdeenshire and also proud of where we’re going.”

Mr Ross has held a variety of senior positions in the technology, engineering and energy sectors, most recently with Wood where he was vice president of marketing and communications.

With an international career spanning more than 20 years, he brings “a wealth of experience in building strong customer-centric brands”.

Ashtead Technology appointment will help ‘journey of growth’

Ashtead Technology chief executive Allan Pirie said the “strategic appointment” is a sign of intent from the firm.

He said: “I am delighted to strengthen our executive team with someone of Colin’s calibre.

“This strategic appointment is another signal of intent from Ashtead Technology, following the announcement of our acquisition of Seatronics and J2 Subsea last month.

Ashtead Technology chief executive: Allan Pirie.
Ashtead Technology chief executive Allan Pirie. Image: Ashtead Technology

“I am looking forward to working with Colin to accelerate our strategic objectives and deliver ongoing value for our stakeholders.””

Ashtead Technology is “at the forefront” of providing subsea equipment solutions, engineering services.

The firm also provides integrated technologies to support the global offshore energy industry, including oil and gas, renewable energy and subsea cable operations.

