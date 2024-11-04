Westhill firm Ashtead Technology adds to ‘hidden secret’ success with new senior appointment

An Aberdeenshire subsea technology provider has appointed a new chief strategy and marketing officer.

Colin Ross has taken up the newly created role at Ashtead Technology in a bid to help drive its international growth.

The Westhill firm is looking to grow organically as well as through acquisitions, such as its Ace Winches purchase last year.

Mr Ross will also join the executive committee and will spearhead corporate strategy, marketing and communications.

Success has been ‘a bit of a hidden secret’

Mr Ross said he is excited to play his part in accelerating the growth of Ashtead Technology.

He believes the firm has been “a bit of a hidden secret” in terms of how well it has done in the past few years.

Mr Ross said: “It’s a great privilege to be able to continue something really special.

“There has been dramatic growth and it’s a very positive story so the next step is making sure we keep growing.

“Both organically, and through more acquisitions. It has been a fairly transformational 12 months with Ace Winches and we have some pending acquisitions too.

“We need to capitalise on the team we have, which I believe is the strongest in the industry we work in.”

Mr Ross also believes Ashtead Technology can gain on its international footprint.

He added: “We’re always looking to expand both within oil and gas as well as the renewables offshore wind space.

“It’s an important journey and we’re just getting started. We’re really proud to be based in Aberdeenshire and also proud of where we’re going.”

Mr Ross has held a variety of senior positions in the technology, engineering and energy sectors, most recently with Wood where he was vice president of marketing and communications.

With an international career spanning more than 20 years, he brings “a wealth of experience in building strong customer-centric brands”.

Ashtead Technology appointment will help ‘journey of growth’

Ashtead Technology chief executive Allan Pirie said the “strategic appointment” is a sign of intent from the firm.

He said: “I am delighted to strengthen our executive team with someone of Colin’s calibre.

“This strategic appointment is another signal of intent from Ashtead Technology, following the announcement of our acquisition of Seatronics and J2 Subsea last month.

“I am looking forward to working with Colin to accelerate our strategic objectives and deliver ongoing value for our stakeholders.””

Ashtead Technology is “at the forefront” of providing subsea equipment solutions, engineering services.

The firm also provides integrated technologies to support the global offshore energy industry, including oil and gas, renewable energy and subsea cable operations.