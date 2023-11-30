Alfie and Valerie Cheyne sell Ace Winches to Ashtead Technology for £53.5 million

North-east self-starter Alfie Cheyne and his wife, Valerie, have sold their Ace Winches business for £53. 5 million.

The buyer is Westhill-based subsea equipment rental and solutions firm Ashtead Technology

Mr Cheyne will stay on as an advisor for 12 months, helping with the handover and integration period.

He said Ace and Ashtead were a “great marriage”.

What’s next for Ace?

Ace will form part of Ashtead’s enlarged mechanical solutions business, a core area of focus for expansion.

Gary Wilson, currently chief commercial officer at Ace – based at Towie Barclay Wrks, near Turriff, will run day-to-day operations reporting to Ashtead’s management team.

Mr Cheyne, 59, told The Press and Journal he was happy to have found the right buyer.

“Ashtead can take it well beyond where it is now,” he added.

The last set of published accounts for Alfred Cheyne Engineering – trading as Ace Winches – show turnver of £42m for the year to March 2023, up from around £29m in the previous 12 months.

Pre-tax profits skyrocketed to £13.2m from £4.2m previously.

For the 12 months to December 2023, Ace is expected to generate revenue of about £43.4m.

Group headcount averaged 148 workers in the 2022-23 trading year, down frm 157 the year before.

Established in 1992, Ace is a market-leader in the design, assembly and rental of lifting, pulling and deployment equiment and services. Its core offering supports the installation, inspection, maintenance and repair and decommissioning of offshore energy infrastructure.

Ashtead said this was “highly complementary” to its existing equipment and services portfolio.

Ace is Ashtead’s eighth acquisition in the past six years.

‘Exceptional reputation’

Ashtead chief executive Allan Pirie said: “Ace Winches is a business we have known for many years and has an exceptional reputation as a go-to provider of lifting, pulling and deployment solutions that is highly complementary to the existing capabilities within Ashtead Technology.

“While the business predominantly serves the oil and gas industry, we see a significant opportunity to redeploy the asset base in offshore renewable markets as well as further internationalising our business.

“We look forward to welcoming new colleagues to the Ashtead Technology team and capitalising on the wealth of in-house expertise they will bring to the group.”

More to follow…