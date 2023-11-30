Alfie and Valerie Cheyne sell Ace Winches to Ashtead Technology for £53.5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Alfie and Valerie Cheyne sell Ace Winches to Ashtead Technology for £53.5 million

Mr Cheyne hailed the deal as "a great marriage'.

By Keith Findlay
Alfie and Valerie Cheyne, of Ace Winches
Alfie and Valerie Cheyne, of Ace Winches. Image: Ace Winches

North-east self-starter Alfie Cheyne and his wife, Valerie, have sold their Ace Winches business for £53. 5 million.

The buyer is Westhill-based subsea equipment rental and solutions firm Ashtead Technology

Mr Cheyne will stay on as an advisor for 12 months, helping with the handover and integration period.

He said Ace and Ashtead were a “great marriage”.

What’s next for Ace?

Ace will form part of Ashtead’s enlarged mechanical solutions business, a core area of focus for expansion.

Gary Wilson, currently chief commercial officer at Ace – based at Towie Barclay Wrks, near Turriff,  will run day-to-day operations reporting to Ashtead’s management team.

Mr Cheyne, 59, told The Press and Journal he was happy to have found the right buyer.

“Ashtead can take it well beyond where it is now,” he added.

Ace Winches' headquarters at Towie Barclay Works, near Turriff.
Ace Winches’ headquarters at Towie Barclay Works, near Turriff. Image: Ace Winches

The last set of published accounts for Alfred Cheyne Engineering – trading as Ace Winches – show turnver of £42m for the year to March 2023, up from around £29m in the previous 12 months.

Pre-tax profits skyrocketed to £13.2m from £4.2m previously.

For the 12 months to December 2023, Ace is expected to generate revenue of about £43.4m.

Group headcount averaged 148 workers in the 2022-23 trading year, down frm 157 the year before.

Established in 1992, Ace is a market-leader in the design, assembly and rental of lifting, pulling and deployment equiment and services. Its core offering supports the installation, inspection, maintenance and repair and decommissioning of offshore energy infrastructure.

Ashtead said this was “highly complementary” to its existing equipment and services portfolio.

Ace is Ashtead’s eighth acquisition in the past six years.

‘Exceptional reputation’

Ashtead chief executive Allan Pirie said: “Ace Winches is a business we have known for many years and has an exceptional reputation as a go-to provider of lifting, pulling and deployment solutions that is highly complementary to the existing capabilities within Ashtead Technology.

Ashtead Technology chief executive: Allan Pirie.
Ashtead Technology chief executive: Allan Pirie. Image: Ashtead Technology

“While the business predominantly serves the oil and gas industry, we see a significant opportunity to redeploy the asset base in offshore renewable markets as well as further internationalising our business.

“We look forward to welcoming new colleagues to the Ashtead Technology team and capitalising on the wealth of in-house expertise they will bring to the group.”

More to follow…

