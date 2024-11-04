‘Invaluable’ Huntly banking hub to open next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Invaluable’ Huntly banking hub to open next month

The facility will be located in a former department store, alongside a cinema and cafe.

By Ross Hempseed
Number 30 - where the temporary banking hub will be located. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A new banking hub will open next month in Huntly.

The facility will initially be located at Number 30 in The Square and will provide “invaluable” banking services for the area from December 12.

In recent years, the Aberdeenshire town has seen the closure of four banks – Bank of Scotland, Royal Bank of Scotland, TSB, and Clydesdale.

However, it was confirmed earlier this year that – following requests by local residents – Cash Access UK would supply the town with a banking hub.

It will be the only one in Scotland.

Number 30 was taken on by volunteer group Huntly Development Trust, to turn it into a community landmark. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The site for the new facility is the former Cruickshanks department store, now a multi-functional event and entertaining space created by Huntly Development Trust.

The building is also home to a 60-seat cinema and cafe.

Similar to a traditional bank, the hub will provide a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers can access cash services, make bill payments and carry out transactions.

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters.

The banks work on rotation, with staff from different organisations available on different days.

Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross said: “I’m delighted Huntly’s new banking hub will initially be based at Number 30, which is the ideal place for people who rely on cash and face-to-face banking services.

“This service will be invaluable and a huge asset, especially for rural communities like Huntly, ensuring their access to cash services is protected.

Harriet Cross MP has welcomed the new banking hub. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“It’s great that from December, people will now have access to a range of specialist services offered by established banks through the hub.”

Cash Access UK says the new location is only temporary due to the need to open a banking hub within 12 weeks.

A spokeswoman said: “The temporary location will be in Number 30 in the square.

“We are still assessing the locality for the permanent location.

“Due to Huntly being a community request, under the new regulations as of September 18, we have to have a hub in place by 12 weeks, hence the temporary location.

“All the same services will be provided within the permanent location, just on a smaller scale.”

