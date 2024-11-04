‘Invaluable’ Huntly banking hub to open next month

A new banking hub will open next month in Huntly.

The facility will initially be located at Number 30 in The Square and will provide “invaluable” banking services for the area from December 12.

In recent years, the Aberdeenshire town has seen the closure of four banks – Bank of Scotland, Royal Bank of Scotland, TSB, and Clydesdale.

However, it was confirmed earlier this year that – following requests by local residents – Cash Access UK would supply the town with a banking hub.

It will be the only one in Scotland.

The site for the new facility is the former Cruickshanks department store, now a multi-functional event and entertaining space created by Huntly Development Trust.

The building is also home to a 60-seat cinema and cafe.

Similar to a traditional bank, the hub will provide a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers can access cash services, make bill payments and carry out transactions.

In addition, there will be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters.

The banks work on rotation, with staff from different organisations available on different days.

Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross said: “I’m delighted Huntly’s new banking hub will initially be based at Number 30, which is the ideal place for people who rely on cash and face-to-face banking services.

“This service will be invaluable and a huge asset, especially for rural communities like Huntly, ensuring their access to cash services is protected.

“It’s great that from December, people will now have access to a range of specialist services offered by established banks through the hub.”

Cash Access UK says the new location is only temporary due to the need to open a banking hub within 12 weeks.

A spokeswoman said: “The temporary location will be in Number 30 in the square.

“We are still assessing the locality for the permanent location.

“Due to Huntly being a community request, under the new regulations as of September 18, we have to have a hub in place by 12 weeks, hence the temporary location.

“All the same services will be provided within the permanent location, just on a smaller scale.”