Buckie funeral director’s big plan for town’s Church of Christ building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Buckie funeral director’s big plan for town’s Church of Christ building

Joe Dawsons Funeral Home is working to revamp the former church at Cluny Terrace.

By Liza Hamilton
Buckie funeral director Laura Wood on buying a church to expand her business. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Buckie funeral director Laura Wood on buying a church to expand her business. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A disused church in Buckie has been snapped up by a local undertaker with plans to expand the business and also open it up to the community.

Joe Dawsons Funeral Home is in the process of revamping the old Church of Christ building at Cluny Terrace. It had not been in use for seven years.

Undertaker and co-owner Laura Wood said she was excited to repurpose the space.

And she said the community response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s a small town and everybody knows what’s happening. We have had such good feedback that they are really chuffed,” she said.

“People are saying it’s nice to see the building being used again.”

Laura and business partner William Paterson bought Joe Dawsons Funeral Home as a going concern a year and a half ago.

The former Church of Christ building, Buckie. Image: Laura Wood

At first the Aberdonian was anxious about how she might settle in to the small fishing town.

But she quickly build up a rapport with the locals who she describes as “next level friendly”.

Buckie funeral director’s plans

Now Laura wants to invest in growing the business and opening up the Cluny Terrace space is her way of saying thank you for that warm welcome.

She adds: “We are open to ideas. What I would like to do is offer it up to some community groups.

“There’s a charity that offers counselling services, potentially if they could find a use for it I would love to be able to let those people in.

“It’s costing a fortune, but the people here have been so kind to us since we moved in. It would be nice to give something back and say the space is there if they need it.”

It’s a practical solution to changing trends in the funeral sector too.

Laura says some Buckie families are no longer comfortable holding funeral services and teas in churches.

Buckie funeral director Laura Wood with her pet dog ‘Daisy’. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Likewise they may not be so keen on gatherings at venues that serve alcohol.

“It’s getting more and more common that families want something a bit more intimate, or maybe not linked to a church,” explained Laura.

“It’s trying to provide a space for the families so they can have a very personal funeral service and they don’t have to have ties to anywhere.

“Some families, if they are not using a church, they don’t necessarily feel comfortable using a church hall for a funeral tea.

“Therefore the only places that are left are the hotel which is outwith of Buckie or one of the golf clubs.

“Again because drinks are served they might not be comfortable with that either. It’s a nice size for them and if they want to use it for a funeral tea they can.”

Undertaker buys former Church of Christ

Explaining the history of the building, Laura says the former independent church was a break-off group from the Church of Christ group at West Church Street.

She added: “It closed when the gentleman who owned it died and everyone else found a another church. So it’s been sitting empty.”

Original pews from the old Church of Christ building have been donated to the local men’s shed by the Buckie funeral director. Image: Laura Wood

This is Laura’s 12th year working as a funeral director, previously she worked at Berrydale Funeral Home and Co-op Funeral care in Aberdeen.

“This all came about because of my Grandma passing away,” she said. “I didn’t have the best of experiences when I went in to see her.

“It was the second time I had seen a loved one in the rest room and I didn’t feel as though the effort had been put in to get her looking her best.

“I thought it must be a really rewarding thing to do to look after people and now honestly I wouldn’t do anything else. I absolutely love it”

Conversation