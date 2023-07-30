Meet Buckie’s new funeral boss, embalmer Laura Wood from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Meet Buckie’s new funeral boss, embalmer Laura Wood from Aberdeen

"If you don't feel moved from time to time I'd question if the job is right for you"

By Lindsay Bruce
Buckie funeral director Laura Wood at Strathlene Beach. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Buckie funeral director Laura Wood at Strathlene Beach. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Laura Wood loves to walk her dog, explore her new Moray coastal home, oh and she talks to dead people.

“There’s nothing odd about it,” she says.

But then at 36 years old this affable Aberdonian is the proud co-owner of a funeral director business and is preparing for her embalming exams.

“I’m maybe the last person who will ever get to look after somebody’s loved one. So every minute I’m with them I’ll treat them like it was my mum or my granny being taken care of.

“I’ll just blether away. ‘That’s me just coming to get you ready for your big day Mary… It’s not weird, it’s a privilege.”

Warm and welcoming

This sentiment is obvious to see.

It’s just three months since she stepped into her first senior role, taking over the reins of Joe Dawson Funeral Home in Buckie.

The newly painted aubergine walls, tartan carpets and fluffy cushions are synonymous with the warmth that Laura herself exudes.

Embalmer Laura Wood and her dog Daisy. Laura is sitting on a sofa beside a fluffy cushion holding her dog. Laura wears tweed tartan and has long burgundy hair.
New co-owner of Joe Dawson Funeral Home, Laura Wood with her dog Daisy. Image by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Previously owned by a husband and wife team, the business was bought as a going concern. Backed financially by her previous employers – Berriedale Funerals – her years there and with the Co-op have honed her skillset.

‘I knew this was the life for me’

But a career in funerals didn’t come easy.

“I was knocked back twice before I finally got a start,” she says laughing. “I think they must have thought I was mad coming back time and again, but I knew deep within myself that this is what I wanted to do.”

It’s an epiphany many of us never get, but for Laura it was the death of her great-grandmother that brought about this “knowing”.

“If I’m honest, it wasn’t a great experience. I remember going to see her and she just didn’t look at all like herself and it really upset me.

“Years later my grandma, who was like a mum to me, passed away. She had a particular thing she did to her hair and the funeral director hadn’t done it. I just had this sense of ‘urgh, I should have done it’. And that was it. I never wanted any family to go through the pain of seeing a loved one like that.”

Learning to embalm

From then on Laura, a former pupil of Torry Academy, threw herself into her new career.

Even when it wasn’t part of her role she volunteered to do hair and make-up for the people resting at the funeral home.

Embalming, then, was the next natural step.

Embalmer Laura Wood beside the door of her hearse.
Laura Wood, who has practiced embalming for many years and is studying for further qualifications. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The process of using chemicals to slow natural effects of death on the body, embalming helps keep skin “looking plump”; it can help the deceased appear as though sleeping.

“For me it’s a very caring thing to do, so I always offer it as a service,” said Laura. “It’s just an extension of preparing someone for their funeral. Though I do know the thought of embalming seems to spark a bit of morbid curiosity in some people.”

Dating hindrance

And not just curiosity. For some, Laura’s job is too much to handle.

“I’ve had to change my dating profile so I’m right up front with being a funeral director,” she laughs. “I just haven’t got time to go out for dinner and see someone freaked out half way through because I tell them what I do.

“Plus it’s not exactly nine to five. I work all hours.

Inside the funeral home where Laura Wood, left, is now in charge. Her colleague Gillian Lappin and Daisy the dog are also shown. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“At the end of the day, this is what I’m passionate about. I have a business and I really care, which is why I do what I do.

“I’m not ashamed to be a funeral director or an embalmer.”

Looking after loved ones

Taught by Paul Scott, a qualified embalmer and mortician manager at Berriedale, Laura begins the embalming process by making a small incision to find an artery. From there she uses fluids to mimic the circulatory system. It’s not a procedure every family opts for but it’s one she has performed on her own loved ones.

“Yeah, I’ve embalmed people I care about. It can be difficult. We lost my best friend’s sister – who I’ve known since I was five – and it was devastating. I looked after her when she came to to us to rest. I know she would have wanted me to do it [embalm her] but I did worry that her family would come in and not be happy somehow.”

Handling emotions

Though matter-of-fact about her role, there’s undoubtedly a cost to the “privilege”.

Not only have Laura and her cocker spaniel, Daisy, relocated from Aberdeen to Buckie, a move that’s surpassed her expectations; they love their new tight-knit community. She also carries with her the memories of all those whose funerals she’s organised.

“You do get upset, of course you do. But you learn to channel it. The last thing I want is to burden a family with my emotions on top of their own.

Embalmer Laura Wood.
In the newly refurbished rooms within the funeral home, which Laura describes as ‘warm’ though with more ‘blingy’ artwork than she had anticipated when she sourced it online.

“If you don’t feel moved from time to time I’d question if the job is right for you. The moment it’s business only you’re in the wrong profession.

“There’s still pieces of music now that stop me in my tracks because I remember the funeral of a baby or a young person I was part of.”

Do Buckie proud

For now Laura, and Daisy who is registered as a Therapet, are settling in to their new life in Buckie.

“I’m excited. Everyone here has been fantastic. When I look ahead to the next 10 years I know I’ll have built something that really does justice to the amazing people who live here.

“If they [people of Buckie] take to me the way they have Daisy, it’ll all work out.”

