Police and coastguard launch land and sea search near Lossiemouth for missing person

Police and coastguard have launched a land and sea search near Lossiemouth for a missing person.

Officers are appealing for information to help trace 33-year-old John Geddes, who has been reported missing from the Moray town.

Coastguard helicopter 151 from Inverness has been involved in the operation off the coast of Lossiemouth overnight.

Search teams have also been working inland since 1am this morning.

Missing person John Geddes from Lossiemouth

Officers issued a statement this morning to say “extensive” inquiries are ongoing to trace Mr Geddes.

He was last seen in the Coulardhill area at around 10.30pm on Monday, November 11.

Mr Geddes is described as being around 5ft 8in in height, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a khaki green fleece, black trousers with reflective orange strips and blue Adidas trainers.

PC Rachael Devenney said: “As time passes concerns are growing for John and extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace him.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0113 of November 12 2024.

Helicopter 151 assisting in search

A spokesman for the coastguard in Aberdeen said: “There is a search at Lossiemouth that we have been assisting in.

“We tasked helicopter 151 from Inverness to assist.

“It is a search for a missing person and is ongoing.”

The spokesman confirmed it was a “police-led search” in inland and coastal areas, and directed further questions to police.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.