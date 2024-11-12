Police and coastguard launch land and sea search near Lossiemouth for missing person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police and coastguard launch land and sea search near Lossiemouth for missing person

Officers are appealing for information to help trace John Geddes, 33.

By Louise Glen
A search is ongoing near Lossiemouth. Image: DC Thomson.

Police and coastguard have launched a land and sea search near Lossiemouth for a missing person.

Officers are appealing for information to help trace 33-year-old John Geddes, who has been reported missing from the Moray town.

Coastguard helicopter 151 from Inverness has been involved in the operation off the coast of Lossiemouth overnight.

Search teams have also been working inland since 1am this morning.

Officers issued a statement this morning to say “extensive” inquiries are ongoing to trace Mr Geddes.

He was last seen in the Coulardhill area at around 10.30pm on Monday, November 11.

Mr Geddes is described as being around 5ft 8in in height, of slim build with short brown hair.

John Geddes who has been reported missing
John Geddes has been reported missing from Lossiemouth. Image: Police Scotland.

When last seen he was wearing a khaki green fleece, black trousers with reflective orange strips and blue Adidas trainers.

PC Rachael Devenney said: “As time passes concerns are growing for John and extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace him.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0113 of November 12 2024.

Helicopter 151 assisting in search

A spokesman for the coastguard in Aberdeen said: “There is a search at Lossiemouth that we have been assisting in.

“We tasked helicopter 151 from Inverness to assist.

“It is a search for a missing person and is ongoing.”

The spokesman confirmed it was a “police-led search” in inland and coastal areas, and directed further questions to police.

