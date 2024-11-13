Aberdeen firm adds 1,400 properties after acquiring city rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm adds 1,400 properties after acquiring city rival

The deal means Newton now manages factors for more than 12,000 properties across the north of Scotland.

By Kelly Wilson
David Lamb, APL managing director, Eilidh Gilbert, APL HR director and Vincent Goldie, Newton Property Management chief executive. Image: Genoa Black
An Aberdeen firm which manages 1,400 properties has been acquired by a city rival.

Newton Property Management has expanded its portfolio by acquiring the block factoring portfolio of Aberdeen Property Leasing (APL) .

Chief executive Vincent Goldie said acquiring the fellow Granite City business, for an undisclosed sum, had been “seamless”.

The deal means Newton, based on Albert Street, now factors more than 12,000 properties across the north of Scotland and 40,000 across Scotland.

Services ‘complement’ each other

It’s the second acquisition made by Newton in the space of three months.

Mr Goldie said: “Working with the team at APL was a breath of fresh air.

“A professional, hardworking, pragmatic team that made this transaction seamless for our staff and the new customers we have onboarded.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with APL, utilising their other services to complement our own.”

Acquisition was ‘perfect timing’

APL, which was founded in 1992, said the deal will allow it to now focus on its core letting services, having just acquired a lettings portfolio themselves.

It offers a variety of property services such as lettings, maintenance and serviced apartments.

David Lamb, APL managing director, said: “With the retirement of our director Marjory Davison in charge of factoring, and the recent acquisition of a local firm’s lettings portfolio, the offer to work together with Newton was perfect timing.

“APL will concentrate on growing our letting portfolio to remain Aberdeen’s leading independent letting agency.”

One member of staff is transferring over to Newton as part of the deal.

It’s the second acquisition for Newton in just a few months after it expanded its portfolio taking on the property management division of Atholls Chartered Surveyors.

The deal saw 2,600 properties transfer across to Newton.

Mr Goldie said Newton was very keen to acquire Atholls and its property portfolio after seeing its stock.

