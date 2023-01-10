Major north-east food firms face struggle with inflation despite strong recovery after the pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Major north-east food firms face struggle with inflation despite strong recovery after the pandemic

By Kelly Wilson
January 10, 2023, 11:45 am
JG Ross Headquarters in Inverurie's Highclere Business Park. Image: Google Maps
JG Ross Headquarters in Inverurie's Highclere Business Park. Image: Google Maps

Two of the north-east’s biggest food firms bounced back strongly following the pandemic only now to be faced with the fresh challenge of hugely rising costs.

Cost of raw materials, energy and supply chain issues are all impacting trade with the effects being felt at both Inverurie-based baker JG Ross and Stonehaven-headquartered food ingredient manufacturer Macphie.

Bosses at JG Ross have taken the decision to increase stock holdings of “critical ingredients to minimise the risk of production disruption”.

While Macphie chief executive Andy Stapely described the last financial year as one of a “period of recovery following a challenging 12 months”.

JG Ross has been hit with big increases in ingredients including pasta rising 74%, sugar 46%, flour 29%, butter and margarine between 75 and 100%, and red meat 30%.

Commercial director Graeme Ross said: “The last 12 months we have seen cost increases.

“Flour jumped about 29%, fats between 75 and 100% and red meat is still climbing. We had three increases last year.

From left, Graeme and Cameron Ross at J.G.Ross Ltd, Bakery, Inverurie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It’s good for the farmers because it is giving them some money back.

“Cheese, pasta and eggs as well. The macaroni for our pies jumped 74%. It’s just absolutely crazy.”

The rocketing costs has led to the business having to increase prices for customers.

Graeme said: “We had two prices increases last year in February and June. Over the two the cumulative impact of the cost increases was just under 10% on retail prices.

From left, Graeme and Cameron Ross at J.G.Ross Ltd, Bakery, Inverurie. Image: Kath Flannery

“That was absolutely bare minimum. It’s about finding a balance.

“Obviously I would have liked to have recovered everything but if we did that we would have probably lost some customers.”

Challenging conditions

The challenging price conditions come on the back of a strong recovery from the pandemic.

JG Ross saw its turnover reach £14.1m in its accounts for the year ending March 2022,  up from £10.3m in 2021.

Meanwhile pre-tax profits were more than double at £2.1m compared to £732,000 in 2021.

Production director Cameron Ross said: “Profitability has significantly improved due to growth in turnover, increased efficiencies, the benefit of retail business rates relief along with managing energy and ingredient supplies and costs.

JG Ross director Cameron Ross. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

“Trading conditions however, are again much more challenging due to increased competition and the impact of the Ukraine conflict on supply and cost of ingredients, packaging and energy in particular.”

He added Food to Go continued to be a “growth opportunity” for the business.

Impact of energy costs

Speaking about the effects of energy costs Graeme said: “It’s been a mixed bag.

“In March last year our bakery contracts were due for renewal and I could see energy prices climbing faster than normal so we locked in at that point.

“They were big increases. We were looking at just short of 30% on electricity and 43% on gas.

“It seemed really high and everything was pointing to going worse so I went with it and did two and three year deals. I had not appreciated how good a deal that was.”

Last year JG Ross appointed its first non-family director when Robert Gordon took up the post of operation director.

‘Significant inflation’

Family-owned Macphie also enjoyed a healthy year with turnover reaching £59.5m in its accounts for the year ending March 2022.

This was compared to £44.5 in March 2021.

However, the firm which makes products used by bakers, pubs, restaurants, hotels, ready-made food firms and caterers around the world, has also been feeling the effects of inflation.

Macphie chief executive Andy Stapley. Image: Holyrood PR

Mr Stapely said: “In the final quarter, we then started to see significant inflation in raw material pricing – the full effect of which was not felt during the year due to high levels of raw material inventory already held.

“Having restructured in the previous year in response to the pandemic, we were able to leverage the lower cost base to deliver improved results.

“However, as volumes increased through the year, overhead costs increased again to support higher demand. In the final quarter, we then started to see significant inflation in raw material pricing – the full effect of which was not felt during the year due to high levels of raw material inventory already held.

Macphie Tannochside facility. Image: Holyrood PR

“As with much of the wider food industry, we continue to face considerable headwinds on raw material costs and general inflation, coupled with availability and supply chain issues.

“Despite the current economic uncertainty and market instability, we see a range of strong opportunities in the diverse markets we operate. Our focus remains on recovery and growth and we start the new year with a clear plan to grow our core proposition.”

Pre-tax profits at Macphie’s, which employs more than 250 people, were £3.4m up from £626,000 in 2021.

In August last year the firm created 40 new jobs following a £4 million refit of its plant in Uddingston, near Glasgow.

[[title]]

[[text]]

