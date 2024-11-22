Aberdeenshire energy firm makes leadership change after turnover more than doubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire energy firm makes leadership change after turnover more than doubles

The group is also on track to grow by a further 40% in this financial year.

By Alex Banks
Mike McBain and Simon McBain of Camm-Pro. Image: Bold Street Media
An Aberdeenshire energy firm has doubled its turnover to £18 million in its latest accounts.

Camm-Pro is a project management and integration company which is involved in upstream and midstream oil and gas projects.

The Newmachar-headquartered business said its sustained growth “continues to exceed expectations”.

It is on track to increase its turnover figures for the financial year up to March 31 2024 by a further 40% in its current financial year.

The firm has also strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Mike McBain to the newly created position of business development manager.

Expanding customer base

Mr McBain will work closely with the existing management team in order to build awareness of the brand globally.

He has 30 years of experience in the energy industry, most recently managing global accounts for oilfield services firm SLB.

Mr McBain said: “During my time in the industry I have gained a real appreciation of the challenges and pressures faced by operators.

“And learned about the vital role that service companies play in supporting them to deliver.

Camm-Pro headquarters in Newmachar. Image: Google Maps

“Camm-Pro has always been ahead of the curve in offering a flexible, tailored service.

“So this role is a great fit, and I am thrilled to be joining them.”

The firm has recently expanded its customer base, signing off on six contracts for midstream, upstream and de-carbonisation projects.

It also secured a multi-million-pound contract to deliver a project supporting “a critical piece of the UK’s energy infrastructure”.

Camm-Pro turnover shows ‘clear positives’

Camm-Pro founder and managing director Simon McBain said there has been plenty of positives for his firm.

He also believes there has “never been a more important time” for his company to deliver cost efficiencies for clients.

He said: “From a changing fiscal regime, a squeeze on investments and a relative skills shortage, the challenges facing the energy industry are well-documented.

“However, it’s clear from the growth in our business that there are positives.

“And indeed opportunities to be grasped for businesses that are nimble enough to address these challenges.

“There has never been a more important time for companies like Camm-Pro to deliver cost efficiencies for clients.

“Because we are uniquely positioned to integrate the best-placed companies from the supply chain, we safeguard value for our clients throughout the lifecycle of a project.”

