Aberdeenshire energy firm makes leadership change after turnover more than doubles

An Aberdeenshire energy firm has doubled its turnover to £18 million in its latest accounts.

Camm-Pro is a project management and integration company which is involved in upstream and midstream oil and gas projects.

The Newmachar-headquartered business said its sustained growth “continues to exceed expectations”.

It is on track to increase its turnover figures for the financial year up to March 31 2024 by a further 40% in its current financial year.

The firm has also strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Mike McBain to the newly created position of business development manager.

Expanding customer base

Mr McBain will work closely with the existing management team in order to build awareness of the brand globally.

He has 30 years of experience in the energy industry, most recently managing global accounts for oilfield services firm SLB.

Mr McBain said: “During my time in the industry I have gained a real appreciation of the challenges and pressures faced by operators.

“And learned about the vital role that service companies play in supporting them to deliver.

“Camm-Pro has always been ahead of the curve in offering a flexible, tailored service.

“So this role is a great fit, and I am thrilled to be joining them.”

The firm has recently expanded its customer base, signing off on six contracts for midstream, upstream and de-carbonisation projects.

It also secured a multi-million-pound contract to deliver a project supporting “a critical piece of the UK’s energy infrastructure”.

Camm-Pro turnover shows ‘clear positives’

Camm-Pro founder and managing director Simon McBain said there has been plenty of positives for his firm.

He also believes there has “never been a more important time” for his company to deliver cost efficiencies for clients.

He said: “From a changing fiscal regime, a squeeze on investments and a relative skills shortage, the challenges facing the energy industry are well-documented.

“However, it’s clear from the growth in our business that there are positives.

“And indeed opportunities to be grasped for businesses that are nimble enough to address these challenges.

“There has never been a more important time for companies like Camm-Pro to deliver cost efficiencies for clients.

“Because we are uniquely positioned to integrate the best-placed companies from the supply chain, we safeguard value for our clients throughout the lifecycle of a project.”