Two Aberdeen firms acquired for £63 million by Ashtead Technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Two Aberdeen firms acquired for £63 million by Ashtead Technology

The deal sees Ashtead Technology grow its workforce by more than 100.

By Alex Banks
Ashtead Technology chief executive: Allan Pirie.
Ashtead Technology chief executive: Allan Pirie. Image: Ashtead Technology

An Aberdeenshire subsea technology provider has completed the acquisition of two Aberdeen firms for £63 million.

Westhill firm Ashtead Technology has purchased Seatronics and J2 Subsea from Acteon Group.

Seatronics is an electronic subsea equipment supplier, while J2 Subsea provides  tooling products and services for remotely operated vehicles (ROV).

The deal means Ashtead has grown its workforce by more than 100, meaning it has tripled its staff numbers over the past year.

This is Ashtead’s ninth acquisition in the past seven years and will increase its rental fleet by around 30%.

Continuing a ‘remarkable journey’

Ashtead Technology chief executive officer Allan Pirie wants to work with a broader range of technology solutions and believes the Aberdeen acquisitions will help.

He said: “We are delighted to complete the acquisition of Seatronics and J2 Subsea.

“This transaction, the ninth we have completed in the last seven years, continues a remarkable journey of growth for the business.

“Bringing Seatronics and J2 Subsea into the group will allow us to provide a broader range of technology solutions to our global client base.

Ashtead Technology chief executive Allan Pirie
Allan Pirie, chief executive of Ashtead Technology, believes the acquisition of two Aberdeen firms can take the firm forward on several fronts. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

“This transaction strengthens our international footprint within the subsea survey and robotics market.

“We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues to Ashtead Technology, increasing the wealth of our in-house expertise.

“The combination of our three businesses will create one of the world’s leading subsea technology companies, with a rental fleet of almost 30,000 assets and a team of nearly 700 employees.

“With a relentless focus on innovation, excellence and collaboration, we are proud to be building one of the world’s leading subsea technology businesses.”

Ashtead Technology Aberdeen acquisitions

In order to facilitate the growth, Ashtead is also in the process of opening an additional hub in Kintore.

It will serve as a global centre of excellence for asset integrity solutions, ROV and diver tooling.

Seatronics and J2 have operations in Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi, Houston and Singapore.

Ashtead's subsea technology.
Ashtead’s subsea technology. Image: Ashtead Technology

Earlier this month, Ashtead also announced Colin Ross was appointed to the newly created role at Ashtead Technology.

Mr Ross has also joined the executive committee and will spearhead corporate strategy, marketing and communications.

The Westhill firm is looking to grow organically as well as through acquisitions. Last year, it completed the £53.5m purchase of Ace Winches.

Conversation