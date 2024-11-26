Abandoned Moray: Former Forres Tesco site set to host first ever ‘family market’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Abandoned Moray: Former Forres Tesco site set to host first ever ‘family market’

New owners AES Solar has revealed plans for droves of stalls in a new market.

By Sean McAngus
Former Tesco Forres site pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A former supermarket site in Forres set to be used next month for a new market – after lying derelict for more than 20 years.

The plot of land on Gordon Street was home to Tesco until the company moved to larger premises on Nairn Road in 2002.

The building was demolished in 2014 – but a number of previous plans to redevelop the site haven’t worked out.

The space is listed on a nation-wide register, highlighting vacant and derelict locations to encourage developers to take them on and bring them back to life.

But now, there are short-term plans for a market – and long-term plans, too.

We take a look back at previous plans and what’s happening to the site now.

The former Tesco site.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What were the retail park plans?

Our coverage about the retail park plans.

Aberdeen-based developer Redco Milne previously had plans for a multi-million pound retail park.

However, it prove to be controversial with hundreds of complaints from angry residents.

Locals warned that basing a massive shopping complex on the outskirts of the town would cripple High Street trade.

In October 2015, after years of fierce opposition, the project was rejected by Moray Council’s planning committee.

Our reporting on the developer’s housing plans.

The same developers turned to housing proposals to build 80 flats on the the site, however they were unsuccessful.

Then the company – which changed its name to St Machar Properties – submitted plans for 48 new homes.

In 2021, the affordable housing proposals were rejected by councillors before the Scottish Government overruled their decision.

In the end, the homes were never built and the site was put on the market.

What now for the site?

Former Tesco Forres site pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Last year, local firm AES Solar purchased the long-abandoned site.

The first ever Forres Family Market will take place on Sunday, December 1 from 10am to 4pm on the land which will feature around 60 stalls with music and food.

AES Solar commercial director Jamie Di Sotto said: “There will be the first ever Forres Family Market taking place at the site which is great.

“At the end of the day, we want the site to benefit the community.

“We are cleaning up the site and filling in all the pot holes to make it safe for visitors on the site.”

‘In the long term we want to redevelop the site’

AES Solar commercial director Jamie Di Sotto.
AES Solar commercial director Jamie Di Sotto. Image: AES Solar

The firm previously floated the idea of a renewable hub.

However, now they are in discussions with architects about the best way to redevelop the site in the long-term and benefit the community.

Mr Di Sotto said: “We did have an idea for a renewable hub, however that would limit opportunities to redevelop the site.

“At the moment, we are considering maybe some small scale commercial units and covered areas for outside events.

“No decision has been made on the long-term redevelopment, however we will be looking to develop it sometime in the future with a phased approach.”

It would be great to create some opportunities for local small businesses.

 

Jamie Di Sotto

He added: “As a local firm we want to do something valuable to Forres.

“We have looked for business space ourselves and nothing was available.

“So if we can create some opportunities for local small businesses, it would be great.”

Abandoned Moray sites

The site has been highlighted by Scottish Government in a list documenting vacant and derelict land across the country.

It is part of a major government drive to spark development.

The report shows that last year the amount of derelict and urban vacant land in Scotland fell by 1%, continuing the downward trend since 2016.

