Abandoned Moray: Former Forres Tesco site set to host first ever ‘family market’

A former supermarket site in Forres set to be used next month for a new market – after lying derelict for more than 20 years.

The plot of land on Gordon Street was home to Tesco until the company moved to larger premises on Nairn Road in 2002.

The building was demolished in 2014 – but a number of previous plans to redevelop the site haven’t worked out.

The space is listed on a nation-wide register, highlighting vacant and derelict locations to encourage developers to take them on and bring them back to life.

But now, there are short-term plans for a market – and long-term plans, too.

We take a look back at previous plans and what’s happening to the site now.

What were the retail park plans?

Aberdeen-based developer Redco Milne previously had plans for a multi-million pound retail park.

However, it prove to be controversial with hundreds of complaints from angry residents.

Locals warned that basing a massive shopping complex on the outskirts of the town would cripple High Street trade.

In October 2015, after years of fierce opposition, the project was rejected by Moray Council’s planning committee.

The same developers turned to housing proposals to build 80 flats on the the site, however they were unsuccessful.

Then the company – which changed its name to St Machar Properties – submitted plans for 48 new homes.

In 2021, the affordable housing proposals were rejected by councillors before the Scottish Government overruled their decision.

In the end, the homes were never built and the site was put on the market.

What now for the site?

Last year, local firm AES Solar purchased the long-abandoned site.

The first ever Forres Family Market will take place on Sunday, December 1 from 10am to 4pm on the land which will feature around 60 stalls with music and food.

AES Solar commercial director Jamie Di Sotto said: “There will be the first ever Forres Family Market taking place at the site which is great.

“At the end of the day, we want the site to benefit the community.

“We are cleaning up the site and filling in all the pot holes to make it safe for visitors on the site.”

‘In the long term we want to redevelop the site’

The firm previously floated the idea of a renewable hub.

However, now they are in discussions with architects about the best way to redevelop the site in the long-term and benefit the community.

Mr Di Sotto said: “We did have an idea for a renewable hub, however that would limit opportunities to redevelop the site.

“At the moment, we are considering maybe some small scale commercial units and covered areas for outside events.

“No decision has been made on the long-term redevelopment, however we will be looking to develop it sometime in the future with a phased approach.”

It would be great to create some opportunities for local small businesses. Jamie Di Sotto

He added: “As a local firm we want to do something valuable to Forres.

“We have looked for business space ourselves and nothing was available.

“So if we can create some opportunities for local small businesses, it would be great.”

Abandoned Moray sites

The site has been highlighted by Scottish Government in a list documenting vacant and derelict land across the country.

It is part of a major government drive to spark development.

The report shows that last year the amount of derelict and urban vacant land in Scotland fell by 1%, continuing the downward trend since 2016.