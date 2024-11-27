Ardersier Port: £400 million redevelopment takes ‘major step’ towards completion

Ardersier Port’s £400 million redevelopment has taken a “major step forward”.

Specialist construction work installing quay walls at the development of a “world-class” green energy port has been completed.

The Haventus-owned port is part of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport and will offer a 450-acre site with quayside access.

The firm behind the project plans to open Scotland’s largest dedicated offshore wind deployment port facility.

Invergordon firm Sarens PSG won the contract by Bauer Technologies to deploy a fleet of eight crawler cranes as well as a team of 24 specialists.

The quay wall installation concluded this month, bringing the development closer to becoming operational in 2025.

‘World-class facility’

Sarens PSG managing director Steve Clark said Ardersier Port project is a “world-class facility under development”.

Over a six-month period, his firm worked “around the clock” in order to build a 2165 ft concrete wall.

Mr Clark said: “What sets it apart is the vast expanse of land behind the quayside, which offers unparalleled potential for large-scale assembly, manufacturing, storage and deployment.

“This will rival any existing or planned facility in the UK.

“Our team has been fully committed to upholding the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and reliability.

“Ensuring that the Haventus site is ready to meet the demands of the offshore wind sector in the coming years.”

An array of cranes ranging from 100 to 400 tonnes were specially adapted for the port development.

Sarens PSG said its involvement in the project also represents a multi-million-pound contract win for this phase.

The company has invested £12m in “cutting edge” equipment and technology over the past two years.

‘Major step’ for Ardersier Port

Ardersier Energy Transition Facility is the largest brownfield port development site in the UK.

Haventus said the project has also already created around 300 jobs and hopes to take that figure up to 500.

Bauer Technology managing directors Paul Doyle and John Theos said: “The redevelopment of Ardersier Energy Transition Facility is a landmark project.

“Both in scale and in its approach to ensuring sustainability.

“The project has received praise for its environmental sensitivity and for delivering real benefits to the local community.

“It aligns perfectly with Bauer’s sustainability ideals and ethos. We are proud to have developed these practices on what is undoubtedly a transformative project.”

Earlier this year, the site secured new funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank and UK Infrastructure Bank, with £50m from each.