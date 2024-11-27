Nigg Bay Golf Club through the years: More than 50 pictures from birdies, bogeys and birthday bashes at Balnagask

Balnagask Golf Course in Aberdeen is regarded as one of the best municipal courses in the country – and we have taken many pictures there over the decades.

James Braid, Archie Simpson and the Hawtree family all played a part in creating the course, which offers stunning views of the Granite City.

While golf has been played at Balnagask since 1905, it was 50 years later Nigg Bay Golf Club was established.

Here are some pictures from our archives of Nigg Bay Golf Club through the years.

A place of celebration

