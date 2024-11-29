Aberdeen charity megastore Somebody Cares to close doors on Saturday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen charity megastore Somebody Cares to close doors on Saturday

The go-to thrift superstore had fallen into disrepair and is likely to be demolished.

By Liza Hamilton
Somebody Cares Megastore at Hazledene Road will shut to customers after Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery
Popular Aberdeen charity megastore Somebody Cares at Hazlehead Park will shut its doors to thrifters on Saturday.

Customers have been filling crates for £10 during its final days to help clear it out.

The sprawling Hazlehead store which took over the old Dobbies Garden Centre has been a haven for bargain hunters looking for furniture, clothes and household items for close to 15 years.

Somebody Cares megastore closes

Somebody Cares interim chief executive Dr Yekemi Otaru says the Hazlehead operation will combine with its thrift store in Denmore Road at Bridge of Don, starting Monday.

Meanwhile, the Hazlehead megastore will continue to act as a donation drop-off point on set days.

Sign on a brick wall that says "Somebody Cares Scotland". Bushes, trees and a building is in the background.
Somebody Cares Scotland’s headquarters in the Altens area of Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Somebody Cares, which raised over £1.4 million in 2023, provides food parcels, clothing and household goods for people in need in Aberdeen and the shires.

It also provides services for those trapped in addiction, victims of cuckooing, domestic violence and mounting debt.

But in recent years its Hazlehead megastore building has fallen into a poor state of disrepair and has been the subject of a series of floods.

Water ingress has also left some parts of the building covered in mould.

Building in need of substantial upgrades

Yekemi said the changes are bittersweet for many customers, but overall the response has been positive.

She added: “The move has been a long time coming with the state of the building.

“It’s a shame we have to leave, and we have tried a few things to make it more conducive.

“But we have to look after our team and make the environment suitable for customers which is why we have had to leave.

Dr Yekemi Otaru, interim chief executive at Somebody Cares Scotland. Image: Graham Dargie Photography

“Megastore is right next door to some customers; it’s also next to Hazlehead Park where they go for a walk every evening, so there’s a bit of sentiment around that.

“But overall we’ve had really positive feedback.”

The megastore building which is over 30 years old needs substantial upgrades, at significant cost, and staff say it will likely be demolished.

Yekemi says five employees and a team of volunteers at Hazlehead will move across to Denmore following the closure.

She replaced Somebody Cares Scotland chief executive Brian Taylor in August.

Founders Brian and Jenny Taylor retired from the charity in October, after 22 years.

They had built up a team of 38 staff and over 100 volunteers.

Cleared of wrongdoing by charity watchdog

The Aberdeen charity was cleared of any wrongdoing after a probe into financial irregularities last year.

Several former employees of the charity had raised concerns about how it was spending its funds.

This sparked an inquiry, which started in October 2019, by the Office of Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR).

However, the charity watchdog said they were now “satisfied” its trustees were “acting with appropriate care and due diligence”, although some recommendations were made.

