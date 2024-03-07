Somebody Cares: Charity wants to save £6m Aberdeen office block from demolition

An Aberdeen charity wants to take over an empty office building – and save it from the wrecking ball.

Wellington House was hailed as offering the best in modern office space when it was built for £6 million in 2007.

But it has been left empty since 2018 when energy firm Total moved out.

Owners Knight Group appeared to have had enough by last year, seeking council permission to knock down what had become something of a white elephant.

Somebody Cares… about the future of Wellington House

But the 17-year-old Wellington Circle building might yet be saved.

Somebody Cares, the city’s largest charity, says it needs a new base for its huge second hand shop.

And Somebody Cares bosses have recently embarked on “positive discussions” about taking over Wellington House.

Agents Ryden state: “This modern, open plan office building is available and meets with requirements.

“To date, there has been no demand for the property in office use.”

Somebody Cares says that, as per discussions with Knight, its plans to breathe new life into the building would be “preferable” to costly demolition work.

Estate agents Ryden released this video as they tried to attract interest in the complex:

Why does Somebody Cares want to move?

In 2022, Somebody Cares opened its new HQ nearby in Altens.

Functioning as a showroom, huge food bank and service point, its proximity to Wellington House is hailed as a big benefit.

The charity’s “megastore” is still based on the other side of the city at the old Dobbies Garden Centre beside Hazlehead Park.

And the building is “falling into disrepair” – with a move desperately needed.

Ryden explains: “Whilst initially this facility suited the requirements of our client, over recent years the building has fallen into an extremely poor state of repair and has been the subject of numerous floods.

“We understand that this has occurred around 15 times since they moved in.

“The building is no longer fit for purpose and our client urgently needs to relocate to ensure the future of their store is not compromised.”

‘The property frequently floods’

Water ingress has left some parts of the structure covered in mould.

The papers add: “The buildings are over 30 years old and in need of substantial upgrades, at significant cost, which would be completely prohibitive.

“The general structural condition of the building is in a very poor state of repair, especially the roof, leading to water ingress and widespread damp.”

This problem is compounded as the site relies on electric heating, which is said to present a fire risk as well as being expensive to run.

Ryden concludes: “The buildings are in a very poor condition and no longer fit for purpose.”

Bosses are hopeful that their years-long quest for a new premises could soon come to an end.

You can see the Somebody Cares plans for Wellington House here.