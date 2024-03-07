Somebody Cares: Charity wants to save £6m Aberdeen office block from demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Somebody Cares: Charity wants to save £6m Aberdeen office block from demolition

Wellington House was only built 16 years ago, and could be just what the poverty charity is looking for as it needs to move from its mouldy Hazlehead base.

By Ben Hendry
Charity Somebody Cares wants to breathe new life into Wellington House.
Charity Somebody Cares wants to breathe new life into Wellington House. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen charity wants to take over an empty office building – and save it from the wrecking ball.

Wellington House was hailed as offering the best in modern office space when it was built for £6 million in 2007.

But it has been left empty since 2018 when energy firm Total moved out.

Owners Knight Group appeared to have had enough by last year, seeking council permission to knock down what had become something of a white elephant.

A newspaper article about Wellington House from 2008. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Somebody Cares… about the future of Wellington House

But the 17-year-old Wellington Circle building might yet be saved.

Somebody Cares, the city’s largest charity, says it needs a new base for its huge second hand shop.

Alison Topley (pictured) getting ready to deliver Christmas parcels at Somebody Cares. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And Somebody Cares bosses have recently embarked on “positive discussions” about taking over Wellington House.

Agents Ryden state: “This modern, open plan office building is available and meets with requirements.

“To date, there has been no demand for the property in office use.”

The empty Wellington House had been unsuccessfully marketed as offices for years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Somebody Cares says that, as per discussions with Knight, its plans to breathe new life into the building would be “preferable” to costly demolition work.

Estate agents Ryden released this video as they tried to attract interest in the complex:

Why does Somebody Cares want to move?

In 2022, Somebody Cares opened its new HQ nearby in Altens.

Functioning as a showroom, huge food bank and service point, its proximity to Wellington House is hailed as a big benefit.

The charity’s “megastore” is still based on the other side of the city at the old Dobbies Garden Centre beside Hazlehead Park.

And the building is “falling into disrepair” – with a move desperately needed.

The Somebody Cares charity shop has been based at Hazledene for more than a decade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Ryden explains: “Whilst initially this facility suited the requirements of our client, over recent years the building has fallen into an extremely poor state of repair and has been the subject of numerous floods.

“We understand that this has occurred around 15 times since they moved in.

“The building is no longer fit for purpose and our client urgently needs to relocate to ensure the future of their store is not compromised.”

‘The property frequently floods’

Water ingress has left some parts of the structure covered in mould.

The papers add: “The buildings are over 30 years old and in need of substantial upgrades, at significant cost, which would be completely prohibitive.

“The general structural condition of the building is in a very poor state of repair, especially the roof, leading to water ingress and widespread damp.”

Brian Taylor, Jenny Taylor and Doug Stringer from Somebody Cares. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This problem is compounded as the site relies on electric heating, which is said to present a fire risk as well as being expensive to run.

Ryden concludes: “The buildings are in a very poor condition and no longer fit for purpose.”

Bosses are hopeful that their years-long quest for a new premises could soon come to an end.

You can see the Somebody Cares plans for Wellington House here.

