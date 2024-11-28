New Dulux Decorator Centre opens in Aberdeen

Dulux Decorator Centre has opened a new branch in the Altens area of Aberdeen.

The store at Blackness Industrial Estate, just outside the city’s Low Emission Zone, is part of the company’s ongoing expansion.

Dulux says the opening is part of a Scotland-wide investment and a commitment to opening in areas it is needed most.

What does new Aberdeen Dulux Decorator Centre contain?

Aberdeen Altens Dulux Decorator Centre stocks products from Dulux Trade and Dulux Heritage to Hammerite, Cuprinol, and Sikkens.

It also has the latest in colour-matching technology.

Chris Burt, business director for the north region at Dulux Decorator Centre, said: “We are consistently looking at ways to expand our footprint to ensure decorators have the products and advice they need to deliver exceptional results – no matter where they are located in the UK.

“The opening of our new Aberdeen store is part of our ongoing commitment to be with you when you need us most and is set to be a real asset to the local community.”

Free can recycling service

Meanwhile, the company plans to decorate more community spaces and provide training to the next generation of decorators.

For environmentally conscious customers, the new Altens store offers a free can recycling service.

This will accept empty paint cans from any brand.

People can bring their empty paint cans instore or arrange a collection as part of a scheduled delivery for larger projects.

Store manager Mark Mowat said the branch will feature trade discounts, tailored pricing and a dedicated account team.

Paint donation to local school

For customers who prefer not to visit in person, the new store also offers same-day delivery.

This includes a delivery service that promises to get products to job sites within two hours. There is a 24/7 online ordering platform and click-and-collect services.

The Aberdeen Altens store is the latest addition to Dulux Decorator Centre’s growing network of over 230 locations across the UK.

In a nod to its community focus, the centre’s opening is being marked with a donation of paint to Tullos Primary School in Aberdeen.

The paint will be used to create a sensory garden aimed at improving the wellbeing of pupils.