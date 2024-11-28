New Dulux Decorator Centre opens in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dulux Decorator Centre opens in Aberdeen

Customers can expect state-of-the-art technology and a free can recycling service.

By Liza Hamilton
Ribbon-cutting to celebrate official opening of Aberdeen Altens Dulux Decorator Centre.
Dulux Decorator Centre has opened a new branch in the Altens area of Aberdeen.

The store at Blackness Industrial Estate, just outside the city’s Low Emission Zone, is part of the company’s ongoing expansion.

Dulux says the opening is part of a Scotland-wide investment and a commitment to opening in areas it is needed most.

What does new Aberdeen Dulux Decorator Centre contain?

Aberdeen Altens Dulux Decorator Centre stocks products from Dulux Trade and Dulux Heritage to Hammerite, Cuprinol, and Sikkens.

It also has the latest in colour-matching technology.

Chris Burt, business director for the north region at Dulux Decorator Centre, said: “We are consistently looking at ways to expand our footprint to ensure decorators have the products and advice they need to deliver exceptional results – no matter where they are located in the UK.

“The opening of our new Aberdeen store is part of our ongoing commitment to be with you when you need us most and is set to be a real asset to the local community.”

Free can recycling service

Meanwhile, the company plans to decorate more community spaces and provide training to the next generation of decorators.

For environmentally conscious customers, the new Altens store offers a free can recycling service.

This will accept empty paint cans from any brand.

People can bring their empty paint cans instore or arrange a collection as part of a scheduled delivery for larger projects.

The new Aberdeen Altens Dulux Decorator Centre at Blackness Industrial Estate.

Store manager Mark Mowat said the branch will feature trade discounts, tailored pricing and a dedicated account team.

Paint donation to local school

For customers who prefer not to visit in person, the new store also offers same-day delivery.

This includes a delivery service that promises to get products to job sites within two hours. There is a 24/7 online ordering platform and click-and-collect services.

Dulux Decorator Centre is the UK’s leading decorators’ merchant.

The Aberdeen Altens store is the latest addition to Dulux Decorator Centre’s growing network of over 230 locations across the UK.

In a nod to its community focus, the centre’s opening is being marked with a donation of paint to Tullos Primary School in Aberdeen.

The paint will be used to create a sensory garden aimed at improving the wellbeing of pupils.

