Aberdeen taxi drivers told to ‘look for a different job’ if they are physically unfit to help wheelchair passengers

Aberdeen City Council is now asking taxi drivers to provide proof from a GP or physio after they noticed an increase in applicants trying to bypass the rules.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen taxi lane.
Council policy requires taxi drivers to operate accessible vehicles and help disabled passengers as a rule.

Aberdeen taxi drivers have been told to go “look for a different job” if they are unfit to help wheelchair passengers get in and out of their vehicles.

The local authority requires drivers seeking a taxi licence to operate accessible cars.

As an extension to the rule, they must also be able to assist disabled passengers when they are entering and exiting their cabs.

Taxi drivers can ask for an exemption from giving such support, however, these are only granted if they are “physically unfit” to carry out their duties.

Aberdeen taxi drivers will need to provide professional medical proof to bypass wheelchair policy. Image: Shutterstock

And while previously this has been a rare occurrence, Aberdeen City Council has recently seen a sharp rise in drivers looking to dodge the policy for health reasons.

More taxi drivers trying to bypass wheelchair policy

Council leaders recently held a special meeting to discuss the issue, and see what they can do to buck the trend.

Licensing solicitor Sandy Munro explained exemptions are granted only if a taxi driver has a medical condition which makes it “impossible or unreasonably difficult” to help.

Aberdeen’s taxi rank on Back Wynd. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

However, anyone can apply for this and – up until now – drivers were not required to provide any official evidence to support their claims.

Mr Munro also noted that the number of cabbies applying for an exemption for medical reasons has increased in the last year when they used to be “few and far between”.

What new rule faces Aberdeen’s taxi drivers?

Members of Aberdeen’s licensing committee have now decided to take firmer action to clamp down on the number of policy dodgers.

From now on,a nyone seeking a pass will be asked to provide proof from a medical professional that confirms they are unable to help wheelchair passengers.

Taxis wait for passengers on Back Wynd. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

This could be from their GP or a physio therapist.

The new guidance will act as a baseline for future applications, ensuring there is consistency when dealing with these types of requests.

It would also ensure that an exemption is granted only if there is a genuine need for it.

Council ‘clamping down on facetious injuries’

However, this didn’t seem enough for councillor Ken McLeod who bluntly stated that taxi drivers “should find another job” if they can’t carry out their duties.

He said: “If they’ve got injuries then, frankly, I think they should be looking for a different job.”

Mr McLeod quickly went on to say his comment “was off the record” – however, he was reminded that all meetings are recorded and in the public domain.

Hazlehead, Queens Cross and Countesswells Conservative councillor Ken McLeod raised concerns for the number of "traumatised" private schoolchildren who might soon be forced into council-run schools. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Hazlehead, Queens Cross and Countesswells Conservative councillor Ken McLeod. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells member raised the issue last year, saying the council needs to take firmer action and “clamp down on facetious injuries.”

And to further stress his point to his licensing committee colleagues, he referred to the case of one particular driver who had asked for an exclusion a few months ago.

“We had a chap who said ‘I can’t do that’,” he recalled.

“I asked how he would lift a suitcase out of a car and he said, ‘I’ll ask someone next to me or a member of the public to help me’.

“Sorry, that’s no use at all.

“Part of a taxi driver’s job, as well as pushing wheelchairs, is to put luggage into cars.”

