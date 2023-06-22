‘Big Noise Torry brings everyone together’: Community project celebrates eight years of changing lives through music

A flagship community project is celebrating eight years of transforming the lives of disadvantaged children in Aberdeen through the power of music.

Big Noise Torry has played a vital role in tackling child poverty and inequality in the city, helping thousands of youngsters build up confidence and reach their full potential.

The project provides free music tuition, as well as an orchestra programme, to more than 750 pupils and pre-school children in Torry’s Walker Road and Tullos Primaries.

It is one of Sistema Scotland’s four schemes in the country, which give young people living in underprivileged areas the chance to learn an instrument.

Operating as an after-school club in schools and nurseries, Big Noise Torry also reduces barriers for parents seeking work or training.

Programme participant Maria Drelich praised the project for bringing people together.

The 14-year-old said: “We all love Big Noise Torry as it opens a lot of children’s minds and introduces them to new hobbies and teaches them new skills.

“We have so much fun when we get to perform concerts and travel to meet new artists all over Scotland.

“Many of us have formed amazing relationships with teachers, kids, and adults. Big Noise brings everyone together.”

Positive impact on local youngsters

Dozens youngsters put on a “spectacular performance” at St Fittick’s Parish Church in Torry yesterday to mark the special occasion following a turmoil time for the project.

The group has been at the centre of a hotly debated controversy in the last few months after Aberdeen Council stripped them of funding as part of this year’s budget in March.

Big Noise Torry organizers were “shocked and heartbroken” when council chiefs pulled the plug on its £750,000 support for the project, saying it had had “no impact” on the area.

However, the Scottish Government later stepped in and restored the cash flow to the programme after the decision proved unpopular with a number of politicians.

According to a report by Glasgow Centre for Population Health (GCPH), 98% of Big Noise pupils had better employment prospects after school, compared to others from a similar background.

Meanwhile, GCPH and Education Scotland also said that participation in Big Noise Torry has a positive impact on educational skills, as well as broader social and life skills.

Nicola Killean, chief executive of Sistema Scotland, was thrilled to celebrate everything Big Noise Torry has achieved in the last eight years with the local community.

She said: “Over the last eight years, Big Noise has had a hugely positive impact on children and families in Torry, improving their confidence and wellbeing and helping young people reach their full potential.

“The concert itself was a huge success thanks to our young participants who put on a spectacular performance, and they should be extremely proud of themselves.

“Events like this one is what Big Noise is all about – celebrating the positive achievements and potential in our communities.”

In pictures: Big Noise Torry through the years