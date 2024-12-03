P&J Community Fund Investment making ‘precious’ memories for Friends of Anchor patients

Cancer support charity Friends of Anchor helped create meaningful memories for its patients and their loved ones thanks to money raised by our readers for The P&J Community Fund.

The charity helps provide vital care and support to cancer and haematology patients in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s Anchor unit.

After becoming one of our five charity partners for 2024, the group pledged the sum of £25,249.95 it received from The P&J Community fund into its Making Memories service.

It allows patients to share “precious” experiences with family members – from renewing wedding vows to special birthday celebrations.

Vicki Youngson, head of wellbeing at Friends of Anchor, said: “It’s been fantastic to be one of the charity partners of The Community Fund.

“First and foremost, the biggest benefit is the support that’s enabled us to provide for patients and their loved ones.

“The Community Fund has donated to our Making Memories service and that’s a service that’s close to hearts of the whole team here.

“When patients are given the news that their diagnosis is terminal it’s the worst possible time for their loved ones, and with our Making Memories funding we’re able to bring a little bit of light at the darkest of times.”

The Making Memories service was established to alleviate the difficulties faced following a terminal diagnosis.

Vicki added: “Being able to change the focus during the most difficult of times is really beneficial to the people we support.

“We’ve had lots of different memories made from weddings to wedding renewals, proposals.

“We’ve had birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, but sometimes it’s actually the littlest things that cost little to nothing that bring the biggest impact.”

The charity’s person-centred wellbeing services are freely available for every patient, with programmes also available for the staff caring for them.

Friends of Anchor invests in medical equipment and pioneering research to push the boundaries in how we diagnose, treat and care for people, while a pledge to promote clinical excellence includes funded development programmes for NHS clinical staff to enhance knowledge and expertise.

Every year, Friends of Anchor – which was founded in 1997 – commits £100,000 towards multiple research projects, all of which take place within the University of Aberdeen.

The charity’s new facility will see it provide practical, person-centric support to patients with cancer and blood disorders.

Each day, volunteers will greet patients whilst ensuring they are supported and informed throughout their treatment.

We revealed on Monday how our generous army of readers helped raise more than £126,000 this year for The P&J Community Fund.

That means our five charity partners – Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), SurfABLE Scotland and Munlochy Animal Aid – received £25,249.95 each.

In 2023, the newspaper marked its 275th year of serving communities across the north and north-east by launching the fund.

And our dedicated readers, along with generous local businesses, rallied behind our fundraising efforts.

Vicki said: “We’re incredibly grateful to have been chosen and have benefited hugely financially.

“It’s been a really enjoyable experience and it’s had a huge impact.”

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “We are delighted to have raised more than £126,000 for our five charity partners in the first P&J Community Fund.

“Thank you to everyone who played a part by supporting The P&J during our own events, those who held their own event and supporters who donated to the fund.”

Now the search is on for two new charity partners to support for the next two years.

Charities have until midnight on Monday December 16 to nominate themselves to be in with a chance of benefiting from money raised for The P&J Community Fund in 2025/26.

Organisations can apply online here.

Mr Walker added: “We’re looking forward to finding our new charity partners who we’ll work with over the next two years to help promote the great work they do and raise as much money as possible.”