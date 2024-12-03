P&J Community Fund Investment making ‘precious’ memories for Friends of Anchor patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

P&J Community Fund Investment making ‘precious’ memories for Friends of Anchor patients

The charity was one of our 275 Community Fund partners of 2024.

By Jenna Scott
The P&J proudly revealed the final donation to Friends of Anchor at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Cancer support charity Friends of Anchor helped create meaningful memories for its patients and their loved ones thanks to money raised by our readers for The P&J Community Fund.

The charity helps provide vital care and support to cancer and haematology patients in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s Anchor unit.

After becoming one of our five charity partners for 2024, the group pledged the sum of £25,249.95 it received from The P&J Community fund into its Making Memories service.

It allows patients to share “precious” experiences with family members – from renewing wedding vows to special birthday celebrations.

Craig Walker presenting one of our P&J Community Fund charity partners – Friends of Anchor – with their final cheque from the fund. (L-R) Jennifer Luff, Craig Walker, Vicki Youngson, Lisa Baird and Richard Frew. <br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Vicki Youngson, head of wellbeing at Friends of Anchor, said: “It’s been fantastic to be one of the charity partners of The Community Fund.

“First and foremost, the biggest benefit is the support that’s enabled us to provide for patients and their loved ones.

“The Community Fund has donated to our Making Memories service and that’s a service that’s close to hearts of the whole team here.

“When patients are given the news that their diagnosis is terminal it’s the worst possible time for their loved ones, and with our Making Memories funding we’re able to bring a little bit of light at the darkest of times.”

The Making Memories service was established to alleviate the difficulties faced following a terminal diagnosis.

Vicki added: “Being able to change the focus during the most difficult of times is really beneficial to the people we support.

“We’ve had lots of different memories made from weddings to wedding renewals, proposals.

“We’ve had birthday celebrations, family get-togethers, but sometimes it’s actually the littlest things that cost little to nothing that bring the biggest impact.”

The charity’s person-centred wellbeing services are freely available for every patient, with programmes also available for the staff caring for them.

Friends of Anchor invests in medical equipment and pioneering research to push the boundaries in how we diagnose, treat and care for people, while a pledge to promote clinical excellence includes funded development programmes for NHS clinical staff to enhance knowledge and expertise.

Funding was distributed into their Making Memories service. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Every year, Friends of Anchor – which was founded in 1997 – commits £100,000 towards multiple research projects, all of which take place within the University of Aberdeen.

The charity’s new facility will see it provide practical, person-centric support to patients with cancer and blood disorders.

Each day, volunteers will greet patients whilst ensuring they are supported and informed throughout their treatment.

We revealed on Monday how our generous army of readers helped raise more than £126,000 this year for The P&J Community Fund.

That means our five charity partners – Friends of Anchor, Save Bon Accord Baths, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), SurfABLE Scotland and Munlochy Animal Aid – received £25,249.95 each.

In 2023, the newspaper marked its 275th year of serving communities across the north and north-east by launching the fund.

And our dedicated readers, along with generous local businesses, rallied behind our fundraising efforts.

Vicki said: “We’re incredibly grateful to have been chosen and have benefited hugely financially.

“It’s been a really enjoyable experience and it’s had a huge impact.”

Craig Walker, editor of The Press and Journal, said: “We are delighted to have raised more than £126,000 for our five charity partners in the first P&J Community Fund.

“Thank you to everyone who played a part by supporting The P&J during our own events, those who held their own event and supporters who donated to the fund.”

Now the search is on for two new charity partners to support for the next two years.

Charities have until midnight on Monday December 16 to nominate themselves to be in with a chance of benefiting from money raised for The P&J Community Fund in 2025/26.

Organisations can apply online here.

Mr Walker added: “We’re looking forward to finding our new charity partners who we’ll work with over the next two years to help promote the great work they do and raise as much money as possible.”

