WATCH as Aberdeen’s iconic Shell building faces the wrecking ball

More than 980 tonnes of material have been recycled or reused since workers began clearing out the Altens site in February.

By Denny Andonova
Demolition of Aberdeen's former Shell HQ.
The demolition of the huge former Shell HQ has been priced at £10 million. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Diggers have begun tearing down the huge Shell building, once the energy giant’s “nerve centre” in Aberdeen.

Work to flatten the prominent Altens landmark started in February.

Shell bosses announced £10 million plans to demolish their former headquarters last summer, promising to make a “positive impact” with the land left behind.

The golden-windowed structure has been a distinctive part of the city skyline for decades.

Work has left generations of Shell employees reminiscing about time spent there.

After getting rid of all the soft furniture, diggers moved on to tearing down the main building. Image: Shell UK.
Demolition of former Shell HQ Aberdeen.
This picture shows the destruction of the top levels of the building. Image: Shell UK/Supplied.

The once filled with hubbub of thousands of workers offices have lain empty,

Flooring, ceilings and furniture have already been stripped away.

Video shared with The Press and Journal shows diggers have now moved on to taking down the main building of the site at Aberdeen’s East Tullos Industrial Estate.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Where is all that material going?

The demolition is expected to take about a year amid long-term plans to put the land to good use.

Once they are done with the main structure, they will move on to bringing down the other associated buildings on site.

Shell’s decision to bulldoze the landmark faced criticism from climate activists last year, who claimed bringing it down would cause serious harm to the environment.

Climate activists claimed bulldozing a building of this size would be hugely detrimental to the environment. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
All of the buildings on the 30-acre industrial site will be flattened. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But Aberdeen City Council later shot down such concerns, as experts said a range of measures will be taken to “avoid, remedy and mitigate” any impact.

Shell bosses say they have done their best to lessen the impact on the environment, diverting 980 tonnes of material from landfill.

More than 20,000 items such as desks, chairs, carpets and other office equipment have been donated to north-east schools and charities.

Demolition of former Shell HQ Aberdeen.
Workers stripped off the building from all furniture and office equipment in March-April. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Other eco steps taken include:

  • Roof slates have been carefully removed for reuse by roofing contractors.
  • Concrete and rubble have been crushed for reuse. This material will be used to fill voids on the site or for various other uses such as road sub-bases.
  • Timber will be chipped and re-purposed for chipboard flooring, worktops, and used by the renewable energy sector.

Read more about what the demolition of the landmark means to Aberdonians:

Conversation