Aberdeen firm moves to new city headquarters as it targets £800m revenue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen firm moves to new city headquarters as it targets £800m revenue

OEG Energy Group said the seven-figure-sum investment demonstrated its "deep commitment to its local roots".

By Kelly Wilson
OEG office manager Toto Sanderson and CEO John Heiton outside the firms new HQ in Dyce. Image: Big Partnership
OEG office manager Toto Sanderson and CEO John Heiton outside the firms new HQ in Dyce. Image: Big Partnership

OEG Energy Group has moved to new global headquarters in Aberdeen as the firm targets £800 million revenue in the next five years.

A seven-figure-sum has been spent on a multi-year-lease at The Stratus Building, within ABZ Business Park in Dyce.

The company said it was a “significant milestone” underscoring its deep commitment to its local roots while serving as a launchpad for its ambitious global expansion in renewables and other offshore energy markets.

The new Dyce headquarters is the fifth site that OEG operates in Aberdeen with operational bases in Bridge of Don, Dyce, Portlethen and Kintore.

Commitment to Aberdeen

Through its offshore division, the company manufactures and supplies cargo carrying units and equipment.

Its renewables division delivers specialist technical solutions and services to support the life cycle of offshore wind farms.

John Heiton, OEG’s chief executive, said: “Moving into a new global headquarters is another exciting milestone in the evolution of our business and reinforces our 50-year commitment to Aberdeen.

OEG Offshore convoy of mini containers heading to Africa.

“As we continue to grow our UK and global business, this investment underscores our dedication to the city that remains at the heart of our operations.

“2025 looks set to be another year of strong growth for OEG.

“With a strengthened leadership team and a clear strategy, we are on track to deliver revenue in excess of £400 million for 2024 and aiming to achieve £800 million turnover within the next five years, driven by our expanding global footprint and enhanced capability to deliver fully integrated service solutions to energy clients worldwide.”

OEG growing Aberdeen staff numbers

The 16,591 sq ft office can accommodate up to 100 people across three floors.

The new premises comes on the back of a year of growth for OEG, which has increased its headcount by 300 to more than 1,300 across its 65 locations worldwide.

This includes a boost to its Aberdeen workforce by 20% to around 250 employees.

The company’s renewables division now generates more than half of the group’s revenue with its success fuelled by organic growth and the acquisition of 14 companies since 2020.

OEG is backed by US private equity group Oaktree Capital Management.

It acquired OEG last year through its £3.95bn power opportunities fund, which targets investments across the energy supply chain, increasingly in the electricity transmission sector.

Since joining the fold at Oaktree, OEG has invested over £200m in buyouts, including deals for high voltage specialists, ONRG, and OPS Wind earlier this year.

 

Conversation