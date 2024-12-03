Aberdeen firm moves to new city headquarters as it targets £800m revenue

OEG Energy Group has moved to new global headquarters in Aberdeen as the firm targets £800 million revenue in the next five years.

A seven-figure-sum has been spent on a multi-year-lease at The Stratus Building, within ABZ Business Park in Dyce.

The company said it was a “significant milestone” underscoring its deep commitment to its local roots while serving as a launchpad for its ambitious global expansion in renewables and other offshore energy markets.

The new Dyce headquarters is the fifth site that OEG operates in Aberdeen with operational bases in Bridge of Don, Dyce, Portlethen and Kintore.

Commitment to Aberdeen

Through its offshore division, the company manufactures and supplies cargo carrying units and equipment.

Its renewables division delivers specialist technical solutions and services to support the life cycle of offshore wind farms.

John Heiton, OEG’s chief executive, said: “Moving into a new global headquarters is another exciting milestone in the evolution of our business and reinforces our 50-year commitment to Aberdeen.

“As we continue to grow our UK and global business, this investment underscores our dedication to the city that remains at the heart of our operations.

“2025 looks set to be another year of strong growth for OEG.

“With a strengthened leadership team and a clear strategy, we are on track to deliver revenue in excess of £400 million for 2024 and aiming to achieve £800 million turnover within the next five years, driven by our expanding global footprint and enhanced capability to deliver fully integrated service solutions to energy clients worldwide.”

OEG growing Aberdeen staff numbers

The 16,591 sq ft office can accommodate up to 100 people across three floors.

The new premises comes on the back of a year of growth for OEG, which has increased its headcount by 300 to more than 1,300 across its 65 locations worldwide.

This includes a boost to its Aberdeen workforce by 20% to around 250 employees.

The company’s renewables division now generates more than half of the group’s revenue with its success fuelled by organic growth and the acquisition of 14 companies since 2020.

OEG is backed by US private equity group Oaktree Capital Management.

It acquired OEG last year through its £3.95bn power opportunities fund, which targets investments across the energy supply chain, increasingly in the electricity transmission sector.

Since joining the fold at Oaktree, OEG has invested over £200m in buyouts, including deals for high voltage specialists, ONRG, and OPS Wind earlier this year.