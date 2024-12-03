Smile Scotland founder’s favourite memories, and weirdest items sold, over 10 years of incredible work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Smile Scotland founder’s favourite memories, and weirdest items sold, over 10 years of incredible work

Smile Scotland was founded a decade ago, and has helped all sorts of people throughout the years through furniture upcycling and auctioneering. We've spoken to founder Clive Hampshire about the journey so far, and what's next.

Smile Scotland in Oyne. Angela Allan, left and Clive Hampshire right. Image: Kenny Elrick, 2019: DC Thomson.
By Beth Templeton

Smile Scotland is a charity that was established 10 years ago with one aim — to help individuals with poor mental health or minor convictions to get back on their feet in the long term.

In the past decade, it has helped changed many lives through its work of upcycling furniture and auctioning off all sorts of weird and wonderful items.

Its founder Clive Hampshire says the origin of Smile Scotland came during a discussion about what other charities were doing to help these people, and asking: “What would we do different?”

Clive preparing for an auction. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“There were many charities for those with poor mental health or convictions but in our eyes, what would happen is they would be there for six weeks, walk out with a CV, and be let down again.

“We decided we would start a charity, Smile Scotland, and work with just a handful of people.”

They started off with a small garage in Hardgate in Aberdeen city centre, and set up as a showroom.

“Customers would come to us and our clients would clean and upcycle an old chair for example.

“By the next week it was sold, so that gave them the wee boost they needed.”

Smile Scotland’s greatest story to date, according to founder Clive

Some of the items Smile Scotland sells. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Their “greatest story to date” was a man named Mark who wouldn’t leave his flat and hadn’t worked in 20 years.

Clive recalls he “came for a half day and told us he wouldn’t be back”.

“However he was with us for four and a half years, before going to find himself a job.”

Following the garage, the charity got a shop on Broomhill Road.

Right before Covid they drove past a place in Oyne.

“We thought, well there’s our auction house.

Clive Hampshire and Angela Allan outside the Oyne base for Smile Scotland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“The auction house helped our clients because it developed skills of picking up furniture, cataloguing, numbering, prepping for sale, giving a clean if it was needed.”

From the auction house, they created a salvage yard and opened a coffee shop.

The volunteers can now build up skills in hospitality and retail within the coffee shop.

People come in for community service or placements from prison

Clive believes the unique point of Smile Scotland, is they work with a smaller number. Smile Scotland work with roughly 6-8 people a year, but they stay with them long term.

“People come in for community service, and placement from Peterhead prison, but most tend to stay longer with us.

“They stay with us until their destination is ready”.

‘The customers don’t know any difference’

Clive at an auction in 2018, when more than 200 pieces of rare automotive memorabilia went under the hammer at Smile Scotland. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Smile Scotland also has quiet places for volunteers, a mental health nurse, and all the staff taught specifically about mental health.

Core staff and clients are all treated the same, and the customers don’t know any difference.

“They all get a uniform, customers don’t know who’s a client, who’s staff, we are all the same.

“We work side by side with them rather than across the table from them.

“People come with us through GP referrals, self referrals and family referrals. People can come to us any way they want as long as they’re over 16.”

Smile Scotland founder: ‘The biggest lesson I’ve taken away is to listen to people’

A rare grandfather clock face, one of the more unusual items to have been sold by Smile Scotland. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Clive believes that the most important thing he’s learned in his 10 years is the importance of listening.

“The most important thing to them that day might not be the most important thing to us that day, but we’ve very quickly learned to listen.

“It might seem trivial to us, but we’ve got to listen to their story, not add to it.”

‘Our favourite thing is to see someone moving on’

I asked Clive what his favourite role was within the business.

“I’m the auctioneer so I really love the auctions.

“For the charity, however, our favourite thing to see is someone moving on.

“When it’s their time for the next destination, we know our job is done.

“I must stress that we have an amazing team, who make Smile Scotland what it is.”

So, what are the weird and wonderful antiques that have gone for sale?

Smile Scotland has had its fair share of weird and wonderful objects over the years.

“Just recently we had the Ballater Station masters’ Rolex watch, which was actually a gift for him from the Queen Mother’s lady-in-waiting.

The station master’s watch. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“There was a note with it saying she was going to miss him.

“We also had a collection of 12 motorcycles for auction, which I absolutely loved.”

Clive Hampshire with the motorbikes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘We decided what we were going to do and stuck with that’

Finally, I asked Clive about plans for the next ten years.

“We decided at the beginning what we were going to do, and we’ve stuck to that.

“We have a decade under our belt and we’re very proud, we’re building and getting stronger; there’s so much we can do.

“But at this time, we’ve now moved into premises that we own. And it’s got a coffee shop, it’s got a salvage yard, a small antique centre…

“We’ve also got the auction house, which holds a few UK records already.

“It would be great to continue building, and get some more clients in. We’d like some more volunteers too so we can help more people.”

