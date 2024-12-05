Union Street building with plans for nine storey flat development on sale for £750,000

A Union Street building with planning permission for a nine storey block of flats is on the market for £750,000.

Meanwhile, a former Insch nursery and a Fraserburgh kebab shop can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting properties listed for sale or rent.

Amicable House for sale

We start on Union Street in Aberdeen with a five-story building on with the market with a price tag of £750,000.

Amicable House comprises a large mixed-use building of approximately 10,000 sq ft.

The property, marketed by Savills, has tenants including We Too, Grant Smith Law Practice and Artists’ Spaces SCIO. It also has three other units which sit vacant.

The listing comes following approved plans for a nine-storey block of flats.

Once built, the 21-apartment scheme would take shape to the rear of the Amicable House office block facing onto Union Row.

Landhold Properties have described their 90ft plans for space at 250/252 Union Street as “elegant”.

The site is currently used as a 28-space car park for upper floor offices at Amicable House.

The property currently sees rental income of £67,000 a year and is being marketed as a mixed-use investment opportunity.

£80k for Fraserburgh kebab shop

Have you always dreamed of running your own takeaway in Fraserburgh? Well today could be your lucky day.

A tandoori and kebab shop in The Broch has made its way onto the market with a price of £80,000.

McEwan Fraser Legal said the owner currently rents it out the Mid Street unit to The Broch Tandoori and Kebab.

The estate agent said: “The owner has fully refurbished the premises to a very high standard and has enjoyed a steady income from the rent for many years.

“Accommodation is accessed directly off Mid Street and into the ordering area.

“To the rear of the property is a fully functioning commercial kitchen and staff facilities.

“Overall, Mid Street offers a commercial landlord a hassle free investment, steady income and a healthy return.”

Former Insch nursery up for grabs

A former Insch nursery is on the market for £289,995 after closing its doors in October.

Annie’s Nursery in Aberdeenshire is being marketed by Blacks Business Brokers as an “attractive” single storey property with a play area and gardens to the front.

The nursery had been open in the residential area of Insch since 2000 and was registered for 25 places.

However, after retiring, they have now made the decision to bring the property to the market.

There is also a dedicated kitchen, office area, toilet and changing facilities and both rooms have direct access to the outdoor play areas which are also fully equipped.

Blacks Business Brokers said all areas are “finished to a high standard with safety and comfort in mind”.

Victoria Street investment opportunity

Last but not least, an Aberdeen nursery investment opportunity has come onto the market for £625,000.

FG Burnett is in charge of the listing, which is leased by Summers Nursery until November 2036 with £58,500 rent per year.

The selling agent said: “The property is of one and a half storey height and has been extended in recent years.

“It was previously in office use, however, for the last 15 years has operated as a pre-school children’s nursery.

“And has been adapted internally for that use and to conform with the Care Inspectorate.”

An external soft play area has been created to the rear of the property along with a car-park with access off Waverley Lane.