NINE-STOREY block of flats approved on Aberdeen’s Union Street

The Amicable House development will boast 21 apartments.

By Ben Hendry
The student flats would be built in the car park of the four-storey Amicable House offices, in front of the Union Plaza development
The student flats would be built in the car park of the four-storey Amicable House offices, in front of the Union Plaza development. Image: Stewart Milne Group.

Plans for a nine-storey block of flats on Aberdeen’s Union Street have been approved.

The 21-apartment scheme will take shape to the rear of the Amicable House office block facing onto Union Row.

Landhold Properties have described their 90ft plans for space at 250/252 Union Street as “elegant”.

And consultants Aurora say the building would create “much needed city centre living accommodation”, helping boost business on the struggling street.

What is there just now?

The site is used as a 28-space car park for upper floor offices at Amicable House.

The Amicable House office block. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The block would be erected in the rear car park. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

But Aurora told Aberdeen City Council there is no need for them these days, with that representing “an inefficient and unsustainable use of this land”.

There would be a pair of two-bedroom flats and one single-bed flat across all storeys, all with their own balconies.

This is how the block would look towering over the Granite Mile. There would be a ground floor reception area, seven floors of flats and the rooftop garden. Image: GML Architects

Would new Union Street block of flats be too tall?

The nearby Capitol (10 storeys) and Silver Fin (11 storeys) buildings were highlighted as project masterminds suggested the height of the flats wouldn’t be an issue.

They hailed a roof garden an especially “attractive” feature – for anyone with a head for heights.

The block would be adjacent to Union Plaza. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

With a minimal number of parking spaces, residents would be presented with their own “travel packs” pointing out nearby cycle routes and public transport options.

What did neighbouring business think?

Grampian Credit Union is based at 250 Union Street, and staff were left “shocked” upon learning of the proposal.

Chief executive Chinyere Adeniyi-Alade urged the council to reject the “ridiculous plan”.

Grampian Credit Union bosses were left stunned, and fought against the Union Street flats being approved. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

She said: “The space is already small and we can’t even imagine why someone will want to put in a nine-storey residential building there.

“This is an example of putting profit first.”

What did the council say about new flat plan?

The proposal featured in our Planning Ahead round-up when it was lodged last year.

Since that time a few small tweaks have been made as developers fought to secure approval.

The area is adorned with various works of art. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

And now the local authority has given the go-ahead to the flats complex, deeming it a “reasonable” idea.

Why was nine-storey Union Street flat block approved?

Planning officials accept the height and size would “represent a significant new addition to the townscape of the city centre” – with “some adverse impact” on Union Row.

The Union Street flats have been approved amid hopes of increased city centre footfall. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Do you think the flat block will be a detriment to Union Street? Let us know in our comments section below

But they add: “Care has been taken to ensure that the building would not be prominently visible from Union Street, nor would it significantly harm any medium or long-distance views of the city centre skyline.

“The context of Union Row is such that the new building would sit relatively comfortably alongside other, existing buildings of a similar height.”

Developers will have to contribute £8,886 to Holburn Medical Practice and £2,818 to local parks.

You can see the plans for Union Street flats here.

