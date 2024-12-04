Shock as Moray firm scraps plans for £17m spaceport which was to create 250 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Shock as Moray firm scraps plans for £17m spaceport which was to create 250 jobs

The news has been described as "unwelcome news" and "completely out of the blue".

By Alex Banks
What could've been: An artist's impression of the now-scrapped Sutherland Spaceport. Image: Orbex
What could've been: An artist's impression of the now-scrapped Sutherland Spaceport. Image: Orbex

Moray firm Orbex has scrapped the construction of a £17 million spaceport in Sutherland which was expected to create 250 jobs.

The company said it will switch its launch operations to SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland.

Sutherland Spaceport was first granted planning permission in 2020 and Orbex started work last April.

Once fully operational, the spaceport was expected to create around 250 jobs, including 40 in Sutherland and Caithness.

And last month, rejigged plans were approved despite protests from Scotland’s largest landowner Anders Polvsen.

The new plans meant repositioning the launch site and relocating antennas to Ben Tongue’s summit.

However, it has now decided to pause construction of its own spaceport in Sutherland and will instead launch its first rockets from Shetland.

The news has already been described as “unwelcome news” and “completely out of the blue”.

What fuelled the rocket firm’s decision?

Orbex chief executive Phillip Chambers believes the firm’s latest decision to switch its focus is a “win-win” for UK and Scottish space.

He said: “Orbex is first and foremost a launch services specialist.

“Our primary goal is to support the European space industry by achieving a sustainable series of satellite launches into low Earth orbit.

“This is best achieved by focusing our resources and talents on developing launch vehicles and associated launch services.

“This decision will help us to reach first launch in 2025 and provides SaxaVord with another customer to further strengthen its commercial proposition.”

Phillip Chambers, chief executive of Orbex . Image: Grayling

Mr Chambers reaffirmed the space firm’s commitment to the north of Scotland and its headquarters in Forres.

He added: “The decision to pause construction was not taken lightly.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Sutherland community for being so supportive of our initial plans to build our first spaceport there.”

Orbex said the decision will also enable it to direct more funding into the development of a new medium-sized launch vehicle called Proxima.

The rocket firm is in dialogue with the three staff employed on the project to identify options for relocation or new roles.

Sutherland Spaceport being scrapped is ‘unwelcome news’ for local MP

Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, said the “unwelcome news is completely out of the blue”.

He said: “Only in recent days Orbex were talking with confidence about their first launch from Sutherland next year.

“This will be incredibly disappointing for the communities on the north coast – including much of Caithness.

“Because high quality future employment is the only way to halt and reverse the age-old spectre of Highland depopulation.

Jamie Stone said Orbex’s decision to stop construction at Sutherland Spaceport is “totally out of the blue”. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“However, I invested a great deal of time and energy in backing the Sutherland space launch site ever since I was first elected to the House of Commons seven years ago.

“I owe it to my constituents to make the greatest effort I humanly can to ensure that this is not the end of the story for Sutherland space launch.”

Mr Stone also plans to meet with Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) as soon as he can to find an alternative rocket launch enterprise to take on Sutherland Spaceport.

Orbex confirmed it will retain its lease to build and operate its own spaceport at Sutherland in order to give it “flexibility to increase launch capacity” in the future.

Conversation