Elgin Poundland FLATS: Look inside one-bedroom apartment above new store as national chain branch out

The first of Poundland’s new flats above their new Elgin store has hit the market.

On Saturday, the prominent and popular business will open their shop inside a new custom building.

The major refurb also has four new one-bedroom flats on the upper floors.

This major regeneration project, which has taken about six years, has faced many challenges including a major fire and the Covid pandemic.

It is the first time Poundland have taken the plunge into flats and the only building they own outright in the UK.

Inside one of the flats

The B-listed building opened as the A&W Reid bank in 1856. It is most fondly remembered in Elgin as the former home of Woolworths.

The original doorway of the bank has been retained for the High Street level entrance to the flats.

Meanwhile, the colour of Poundland is clearly on show to pay homage to the firm.

Now Belvoir Sales is advertising one of the flats for sale on behalf of Poundland.

They are looking for offers over £85,000.

The flat has a kitchen fitted with a fridge freezer, electric double oven, induction hob with extractor hood, microwave and a washing machine.

Meanwhile, there is a bathroom with toilet, wash hand basin and shower cubicle.

In the bedroom, there is a double bed too.

You can even see the well-known Dandy Lion sculpture from the flat.

Retail director Alan Smallman previously said he hoped the building can a ‘knock-on effect’ on the town centre.

He said: “We have put a lot of time and money to bring this building back to its former glory.

“We usually just fit out stores rather than do all the building – we hope it can boost Elgin town centre.”

