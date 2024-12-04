Elgin Poundland FLATS: Look inside one-bedroom apartment above new store as national chain branch out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin Poundland FLATS: Look inside one-bedroom apartment above new store as national chain branch out

The new property - one of four in the company's only owned-outright building - has a view of the Dandy Lion - and are very convenient for a quick shopping trip.

By Sean McAngus
Poundland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Poundland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The first of Poundland’s new flats above their new Elgin store has hit the market.

On Saturday, the prominent and popular business will open their shop inside a new custom building.

The major refurb also has four new one-bedroom flats on the upper floors.

This major regeneration project, which has taken about six years, has faced many challenges including a major fire and the Covid pandemic.

It is the first time Poundland have taken the plunge into flats and the only building they own outright in the UK.

Poundland store with door next to it to new flats. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Inside one of the flats

The B-listed building opened as the A&W Reid bank in 1856. It is most fondly remembered in Elgin as the former home of Woolworths.

The original doorway of the bank has been retained for the High Street level entrance to the flats.

Meanwhile, the colour of Poundland is clearly on show to pay homage to the firm.

The double bedroom. Image: Poundland
The kitchen. Image: Poundland

Now Belvoir Sales is advertising one of the flats for sale on behalf of Poundland.

They are looking for offers over £85,000.

The flat has a kitchen fitted with a fridge freezer, electric double oven, induction hob with extractor hood, microwave and a washing machine.

Meanwhile, there is a bathroom with toilet, wash hand basin and shower cubicle.

In the bedroom, there is a double bed too.

The kitchen area.
Area to have food.
Eating area.

You can even see the well-known Dandy Lion sculpture from the flat.

Dandy Lion with Elgin High Street behind.
Dandy Lion has supervised all before him on Elgin High Street since December 2016. Image: DC Thomson

Retail director Alan Smallman previously said he hoped the building can a ‘knock-on effect’ on the town centre.

He said: “We have put a lot of time and money to bring this building back to its former glory.

“We usually just fit out stores rather than do all the building – we hope it can boost Elgin town centre.”

Press and Journal’s Sean McAngus chatting to Poundland retail director Alan Smallman earlier this year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

You can see the listing here.

For more Elgin news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our local Facebook group.

