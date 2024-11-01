Why one small step for Sutherland spaceport could mean a giant leap for ‘fragile’ far north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why one small step for Sutherland spaceport could mean a giant leap for ‘fragile’ far north

Start the countdown... Launches from the Sutherland spaceport are coming soon.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
The 'floating road' under construction at the Sutherland spaceport site. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia/Orbex/PA Wire
The 'floating road' under construction at the Sutherland spaceport site. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia/Orbex/PA Wire

It may have seemed like a small step for Forres firm Orbex when rejigged plans for a Sutherland spaceport were approved this week.

But Highland business leaders reckon the decision could be a giant leap for a “fragile” part of Scotland hit by a jobs crisis and mounting depopulation fears.

They say the site will ignite the area, and their ambitions reach to infinity – and beyond…

The approval came despite protests from Scotland’s richest man – as billionaire retail tycoon Anders Povlsen battled to stop construction.

But it was the voices of those pleading to regenerate the area that councillors listened to as they rubber-stamped the spaceport plans.

Launches could take place at night, depending on the conditions.  Image: HIE.

What are the changes?

Orbex sought to tweak previous plans after starting development  on the Moine Peninsula last year.

The new plans would mean repositioning the launch site and relocating antennas to Ben Tongue’s summit.

Original site plans were approved in 2020, but have since been scaled back, with bosses blaming environmental factors.

Updated planning documents will see peat excavations reduced by almost 60% and bridges installed over waterways to increase “mammal migration paths.”

Work is already under way, with the road towards the launch pad under construction.

Just one of the many updated spaceport designs. Image supplied by Highland Council.

What does the Sutherland spaceport mean to local supporters?

Dorothy Pritchard, chairwoman of Melness Crofters Estate (MCE), was one local leader pleading for Highland Council to pave the way forward for the scheme.

She said: “We have a vision of the potential benefits the spaceport, over time, could bring to the Melness/Tongue area.

“It has suffered greatly from the negative effects of an ageing demographic and depopulation.”

‘This is a fragile area’

Trudy Morris, the chief executive of the Caithness Chamber of Commerce, is also counting down the days until the project blasts off.

She said: “The Melness/Tongue area has been identified as a fragile area as a consequence of a number of factors such as depopulation.

“The spaceport development is designed to help address these through the creation of new job opportunities and community benefits.”

Orbex has previously offered job openings to those without technical experience or who are looking to retrain.

The spaceport (left) and the antenna park (right) now have communities directly between the two sites. Image supplied by Google Earth.

Hopeful residents expecting tourism boom

Locals hope tourists will flock to the area to gaze upwards in amazement at the 12 intended launches planned each year.

Planning officer Claire Farmer-McEwan explained how “viewing areas” would be created for those eager to take in the spectacular sights.

And those in Sutherland are hopeful for consistent year-round interest from visitors once it is fully operational.

So who was against the Sutherland spaceport, and why?

Local home-owners took issue with the planned access track to Ben Tongue, arguing against splitting the spaceport into multiple sites.

Anders Povlsen’s company Wildland Ltd also objected to the proposals, citing night disturbances.

Planning presentations highlighted the changes which some objected to. Image supplied by Highland Council.

However, council leader Raymond Bremner led calls to approve the changes.

