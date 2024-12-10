How have treatment times been for you? Readers share their recent NHS experiences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How have treatment times been for you? Readers share their recent NHS experiences

Dozens of Press and Journal readers shared their stories of treatment recently as healthcare in the north-east was once again rocked with turmoil.

Ambulances wait outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

In an already difficult year for NHS Grampian, recently there has been near-unprecedented levels of stress at the north-east health board.

A critical incident declared on Thursday November 28 because of a severe lack of beds meant patients bound for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary were diverted to Dundee and Inverness.

Health chiefs raced to defend the action. NHS Grampian chief executive Adam Coldwells said the the board had “taken this significant step in light of sustained and continuing pressure at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary”.

It was clear urgent measures were needed. An NHS Grampian spokesman revealed that occupancy during the critical incident peaked at 105 patients more than the number of funded beds in ARI.

And in an insight into the dire circumstances at the hospital before the incident was declared, the spokesman revealed that occupancy at ARI had not dipped below 100% since the beginning of September.

NHS Grampian chief executive Adam Coldwells. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

One patient waiting from before the pandemic

The critical incident was stood down, but it was yet another blow to attempts by NHS Grampian to reduce treatment waiting times.

The critical incident led to some elective procedures and appointments – excluding cancer treatment and diagnostic tests – being postponed.

However, waiting times at the hospital for some treatments are already too long for some.

Figures seen by the P&J last month, for example, show 34 people are on the waiting list for delayed reconstruction surgery in Grampian as of November 15.

The longest has been waiting since 2017 – three years before the pandemic.

When we asked for feedback, P&J readers vented their own frustrations at lengthy treatment times with NHS Grampian — but also shared their positive experiences with us.

More than 200 readers responded to our call on December 2 with many sharing candid stories.

Gallbladder and broken leg waits at NHS Grampian

Karen Brown said she has been waiting for an operation to remove her gallbladder since February 2020.

“I’m in daily pain,” she continued, adding that she says she had a pre-op in September last year but now just gets “texts and phone calls asking if I still need my operation”.

Another reader said their parent has been waiting three years for a gallbladder operation despite undergoing three pre-assessments.

ARI declared a critical incident. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

On a shorter timeframe, another reader from Aberdeen said her husband was waiting at home with a broken leg and dislocated ankle.

“He got told 3-5 days for his operation we are currently on day 9 and still no closer to knowing when his operation will be.”

Vicki Simpson said she was in limbo after she claims one of her breast cancer consultants left without being replaced. She said she didn’t know if the three-weeks radiotherapy she received had been successful.

“Hopefully no news is good news,” she said.

GP waiting times also too long, say some

A number of readers complained about waiting times for GPs.

“Getting a GP appointment has to be the hardest part,” Andrea Murray said, though she added: “Once actually seen face to face I have had two swift referrals with short waits for tests and results back reasonably quickly.”

Underfunded and under-pressure

The responses provide insight into public frustration over waiting times for treatments that have been exacerbated over the years by underfunding.

We reported in August that NHS Grampian has been underfunded by more than £262 million over the past 15 years while central belt health board Greater Glasgow and Clyde was handed £743m more than it was due.

We also recently reported on the human impact of treatment time delays, including the story of breast cancer survivor Denise Rothnie who was still waiting for breast reconstruction surgery three years on from her life-saving operation.

Denise Rothnie has been waiting years for breast reconstruction surgery. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

She wears a prosthetic breast, has to wear special bras and experiences difficulties finding suitable clothes.

She told us: “It’s horrible. I hate it. I’ve got a section at the back of my wardrobe with clothes I might get to wear one day.

“I feel awful in the mirror. It’s something I really want done.

Readers defend NHS Grampian and treatment times

Amongst the frustration, however, were readers who praised NHS Grampian and their care.

The comments were a reminder that despite the challenges the health board faces, it still successfully treats thousands of patients day after day.

“Can’t praise them enough,” said Gemma Gray. “Diagnosed with cancer in May and just finished my chemo. Got my operation next week.”

Mary Taylor from Aberdeen said: “They were there when I needed them and I didn’t wait long for my operation. The theatre staff were excellent as were the doctors and nurses during my recovery. Thank you, NHS. I hope we don’t ever lose you.”

A cast for a broken wrist in just a few hours

One mum wrote high praise of treatments for her sons: “Haven’t dealt with ARI, but our GP and RACH (Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital) were fab when my son was ill.

“They had him booked in for ultrasounds, X-rays and blood tests within days of seeing GP a few months ago.”

She added: “And last year when my other son broke his wrist, we went to A&E and within a few hours he was X-rayed and casted.”

Another reader who had a positive experience was Rhoda Norrie, who said she was seen by a GP in April, who she said referred her to neurology.

“I cannot complain,” wrote Rhoda.

She said she got an MRI in May and “saw neurologist in ARI in June for results who said I needed op,” and said she had her operation a few weeks ago, with a follow-up telephone consultation with a neurologist to check in on her.

Reader Sarah Elizabeth said: “The NHS have been nothing but amazing for me personally.

“Lots of issues with other members of the family, but for my personal experience I’ve been seen, referred, had two consultations and two referrals in a remarkably short timeframe along with tests and results in that timeframe too.

“Thank you for a great service.”

NHS Grampian responds

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “We welcome all feedback and would encourage anyone with a concern to raise this with us directly so it can be appropriately and thoroughly investigated.

“We appreciate those who have taken the opportunity and the time to thank our excellent teams for high standards of care delivered.

“Colleagues are working through a much greater number of referrals across many different areas of healthcare and continue to go above and beyond on a daily basis.

“NHS Grampian has the second lowest funding per head of population in Scotland and the lowest number of beds relative to our size.

“Annually, we support over 1.2 million outpatient appointments, and see more than 100,000 admissions, approximately 98,000 emergency department attendances and 4,800 births.

“Our waiting times are longer than we would like them to be and we continue to work hard to see patients as quickly as we can based on their clinical need.

“We are always happy to hear about your experiences of the NHS, good or bad, and you can find all the details of how to get in touch by visiting www.nhsgrampian.org/feedback

Conversation